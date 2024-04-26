Glenn Gould Foundation Proudly Presents 16-Year-Old Piano Virtuoso Ryan Wang for Homecoming Performance





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glenn Gould Foundation, an institution known for nurturing and celebrating the transformative power of the arts, is excited to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of 16-year-old piano prodigy Ryan Wang. Hailing from West Vancouver, Canada, Ryan embodies the spirit of creativity, innovation, and excellence that the Foundation seeks to promote across the globe. And now, he is set to bring a spectacular performance to his hometown.



Date: Monday, June 03, 2024 at 7:30pm

Venue: Vancouver Playhouse

Tickets: https://www.vtixonline.com/the-glenn-gould-foundation/4256/

Program: F. Chopin 24 Preludes, Op. 28 F. Chopin Sonata No. 2 in B-flat minor, Op. 35 F. Liszt Réminiscences de Don Juan (S. 418)





Ryan Wang’s piano journey began at the age of four. By six, he was captivating audiences with his solo recitals. In 2013, he began his music education with esteemed mentors, including Professor Lee Kum Sing and Dr. Sunsung Kong. He is currently studying on a music scholarship with Mr. Gareth Owen at Eton College in the UK, alongside his studies in the Artist Diploma program with Professor Marian Rybicki at the École Normale de Musique de Paris in France.

Ryan’s concert career takes him across the globe, most notably in Europe, Asia, and North America. He has performed in prestigious venues around the world, including Carnegie Hall and Fondation Louis Vuitton, and he has appeared on global platforms such as the Ellen DeGeneres Show and Radio Classique in France. Ryan’s talent has also led him to perform for distinguished audiences, including as a Canadian cultural ambassador at the APEC Summit in Beijing in 2014, in a private recital at the Canadian Prime Minister’s residence, and on Glenn Gould’s own piano in a special event at Rideau Hall.

Ryan’s dedication and skill have been recognized with numerous awards, including the 2021 Young Euregio Piano Award, the 29th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition for Youth, and the 2023 Jeune Chopin International Piano Competition, among others. In 2023, at the age of 15, he was the youngest musician to be listed in Classic FM’s Rising Stars “30 under 30”.

The Foundation’s commitment to recognizing young talent aligns with its broader goals of extending the social and cultural impact of the arts, drawing from Glenn Gould’s philosophy of music as a force for harmony, compassion, and mutual understanding. As Ryan Wang continues to captivate audiences worldwide and furthers his musical journey, the Glenn Gould Foundation looks forward to supporting and celebrating young artists like him who carry the torch of musical excellence into the future.

About The Glenn Gould Foundation

The Glenn Gould Foundation is a registered Canadian charitable organization based in Toronto. Inspired by the legacy of legendary Canadian pianist Glenn Gould, the Foundation advances the understanding and appreciation of Gould’s artistry and his belief in music as a transformative force in individual lives and across society. The signature project of The Glenn Gould Foundation is the presentation of the $100,000 Glenn Gould Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious awards for artistic achievement, which has sometimes been referred to as “Canada’s Nobel Prize of the Arts,” because of its focus on global excellence, innovation, and the power of the arts to inspire positive impacts throughout society.

