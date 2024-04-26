BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. Welcomes Timothy A. Wicks to Board of Directors

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG), a leading provider of home and community-based health services for complex populations, today announced that on April 24, 2024, BrightSpring appointed Timothy A. Wicks as a new member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Wicks will assume his new role effective immediately, bringing the Company’s total Board of Directors to seven members, including two independent directors.



Mr. Wicks brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience in the healthcare industry to BrightSpring’s Board of Directors, including his most recent role as Executive Vice President of Optum Inc., part of UnitedHealth Group. He served nearly 20 years at UnitedHealth Group, aiding in driving large-scale growth beyond expectations in several leadership positions, including through executive oversight for Optum Financial Services, as Chief Financial Officer of Optum, Head of Supply Chain, and President and Chief Executive Officer of OptumRx.

Tim also served as Chief Financial Officer and then Chief Operating Officer and President at Yellow Corporation, where he led sales, operations, and finance for all business units and successfully restructured the corporation. Earlier in his career, Wicks also held executive positions at Dell Technologies, Bain & Company, and Northwest Airlines, driving strategy, operations and growth.

Mr. Wicks currently sits on the Board of Directors at MOBE, a private healthcare company. Previously he served as non-executive director on the Boards of Precision Castparts Corporation, AeroJet Rocketdyne Holdings and Pear Therapeutics.

“I am very pleased that Tim will be joining us at BrightSpring,” said Jon Rousseau, Chief Executive Officer. “We are looking forward to working with Tim and benefitting from his strategic and business acumen and experiences as we continue to drive growth across the Company. His unparalleled pharmacy experience and prior operational accomplishments will be highly valued, and his technology and process expertise, appreciation for people matters and integrity will be a great resource to BrightSpring in the years ahead.”

“I am honored to join BrightSpring, where there is a strong dedication to providing access to best-in-class patient care for more people who need it,” said Mr. Wicks. “I am passionate about improving the delivery of healthcare to patients, and truly believe in the approach and clear value that BrightSpring brings to the healthcare system. I look forward to contributing to BrightSpring’s mission of making a difference in the lives of people and communities and driving continued leadership, innovation and growth for the Company.”

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading healthcare service lines that provide complementary home- and community-based pharmacy and provider health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company’s high-quality and impactful pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health services, and through its skilled and dedicated employees, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily. For more information, visit www.brightspringhealth.com.

Contact

Investor Relations:

David Deuchler, CFA

Gilmartin Group LLC

ir@brightspringhealth.com

Media Contact:

Leigh White

leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com

502.630.7412