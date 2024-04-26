Update*** Shaftsbury Barracks / Shooting Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 23B3004791

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: October 23rd, 2023, at 2303 hours

LOCATION: Twitchell Hill Road, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Murder (Attempted) – T13 VSA 2301, Kidnapping – T13 VSA 2405 (5 counts), Aggravated Assault – T13 VSA 1024 (2 counts)

ACCUSED: Matthew K. Osei

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colonia, NJ

VICTIM(s):

Joseph Maccioli, age 33

Nicholas Baker, age 25

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 23rd, 2023, at approximately 2303 hours members of the Vermont State Police received a 911 advising that someone had been shot at a residence on Twitchell Hill Road in Shaftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Mohamed Hamdi, age 32, of Union, NJ, and Matthew Osei, age 29, of Colonia, NJ, entered a residence on Twitchell Hill Road and forced the occupants into the basement. While in the basement, Nicholas Baker and Joseph Maccioli were assaulted and Joseph was shot by Matthew while attempting to flee. On April 26th, 2024, Matthew turned himself into the VSP – Shaftsbury Barracks. Matthew was processed and transported to the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Court for arraignment. At the completion of his arraignment, Matthew was ordered to be held without bail.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department, the Bennington Police Department, the US Marshals Service, the New Jersey State Police, the New York State Police, the Paramus Police Department, and the Mahwah Police Department during the investigation.

***Updated Press Release, January 5th, 2024***

CASE#: 23B3004791

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802)-442-5421

DATE/TIME: October 23rd, 2023, at 2303 hours

LOCATION: Twitchell Hill Road, Shaftsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Kidnapping – T13 VSA 2405 (5 counts), Aggravated Assault – T13 VSA 1024 (2 counts)

ACCUSED: Mohamed M. Hamdi

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Union, NJ

VICTIM(s):

Joseph Maccioli, age 33

Nicholas Baker, age 25

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 23rd, 2023, at approximately 2303 hours members of the Vermont State Police received a 911 advising that someone had been shot at a residence on Twitchell Hill Road in Shaftsbury, VT. Investigation revealed that Mohamed Hamdi, age 32, of Union, NJ, and another male, entered the residence and forced the occupants into the basement. While in the basement, Nicholas Baker and Joseph Maccioli were assaulted and Joseph was shot while attempting to flee. Mohamed was apprehended on January 4th, 2024, in Union, NJ, by the US Marshals Service and the New Jersey State Police. Mohamed is awaiting extradition to Vermont. The incident is still under investigation.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department, the Bennington Police Department, the US Marshals Service, the New Jersey State Police, the New York State Police, the Paramus Police Department, and the Mahwah Police Department during the investigation.

***Initial news release, October 23rd, 2023***

CASE#: 23B3004791

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Henry Alberico

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802)-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/23/23 at 2303 hours

STREET: Twitchell Hill Road

TOWN: Shaftsbury, VT

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM:

Joseph Maccioli, age 33

Nicholas Baker, age 25

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting incident that had occurred at a residence on Twitchell Hill Road in the Town of Shaftsbury.

At approximately 2303 hours members of the Vermont State Police received a 911 call which stated that someone had been shot at the above residence. Upon arrival Troopers were able to identify a lone male victim who appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound. The second victim had also sustained injuries but was not shot and refused medical attention. The subject who was shot was transported by members of the Bennington rescue squad and was subsequently airlifted to Albany Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threating injuries.

The case is in its earliest stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Field Force Division. No one is currently in custody, but this is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or who might be able to assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421. Tips also can be provided online anonymously at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.