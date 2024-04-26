CN Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced that the director nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 4, 2024 (the “Information Circular”), were elected as directors of CN. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at CN’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) on April 26, 2024 via online webcast are set out below.



Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following 11 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CN:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes

Against % Against Shauneen Bruder 491,056,956 99.14 % 4,246,242 0.86 % Jo-ann dePass Olsovsky 490,656,048 99.06 % 4,647,283 0.94 % David Freeman 492,742,471 99.48 % 2,560,864 0.52 % Denise Gray 492,334,756 99.40 % 2,968,574 0.60 % Justin M. Howell 491,141,171 99.16 % 4,162,163 0.84 % Susan C. Jones 492,826,766 99.50 % 2,476,567 0.50 % Robert Knight 492,786,125 99.49 % 2,517,211 0.51 % Michel Letellier 491,959,180 99.32 % 3,344,155 0.68 % Margaret A. McKenzie 490,981,602 99.13 % 4,321,731 0.87 % Al Monaco 490,856,506 99.10 % 4,446,827 0.90 % Tracy Robinson 494,648,299 99.87 % 653,237 0.13 %



Shauneen Bruder was unanimously re-elected by the board of directors as board chair. Ms. Bruder is a Corporate Director and retired Executive Vice-President, Operations at the Royal Bank of Canada.

Biographical information on all directors can be found in the Information Circular, available at https://www.cn.ca/en/investors/regulatory-filings/

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed with the Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.

