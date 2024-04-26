Address for Regulatory Submissions

Food and Drug Administration,

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research,

Division of XXXXX,

5901-B Ammendale Road,

Beltsville, MD 20705-1266.

Investigational New Drug (IND) Applications

Therapeutic Biological Products

Postmarketing Adverse Experience Information

Advertising and Promotional Labeling

Biologic License Applications (BLAs)

BLA Supplements

Annual Reports on Postmarketing Studies

Postmarketing Study Final Reports

Postmarketing Study Correspondence

Distribution Reports

Biologic Product Deviations Required by 21 CFR 600.14

Division of Compliance Risk Management and Surveillance (HFD-330)

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Food and Drug Administration

5600 Fishers Lane

Rockville, MD 20857

Biological Product Deviations Required by 21 CFR 600.14 by Courier or Overnight Mail

Food and Drug Administration, CDER

Office of Compliance, Division of Compliance Risk Management and Surveillance

HFD-330

Montrose Metro 2

11919 Rockville Pike

Rockville, MD 20852

