Council President Friedson to be Joined by the Council’s New Executive Director Caven West for Media Availability on Monday, April 29 at 12:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, April 26 - For Immediate Release: Friday, April 26, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 26, 2024On Monday, April 29 at 12:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to introduce the Montgomery County Council’s new Executive Director Caven West. Mr. West began his new position at the Council on April 22, 2024. Marlene Michaelson, the Council’s outgoing Executive Director, will also join the media availability.  

Additinally, Council President Friedson will share information about the joint Government Operations and Fiscal Policy and Economic Development Committee’s worksession on the New J.O.B.S. Initiative (Jobs, Opportunities and Business Support), which is a $20 million appropriation spearheaded by Council President Friedson to spur economic development and create high-paying jobs in Montgomery County. 

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).   

Release ID: 24-164
Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
