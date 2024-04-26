Submit Release
Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings (Unaudited)

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the March 31, 2024 presentation.

FENTON, Mich., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly net income results of $2,790 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Ronald L. Justice, President and CEO, stated, “I am pleased with the progress we continue to make navigating a difficult operating environment as a result of challenges created by a multi-decades high increase in short-term interest rates over the last twenty-four months and a historically long and deep inversion of the yield curve. While this has impacted the level of profitability we experienced prior to this period, we ended the first quarter with record total assets and shareholders’ equity. I believe these positive trends demonstrate our long-standing commitment to provide our local communities with leading financial solutions, as well as our efforts to maintain excellent asset quality. In fact, our tangible book value per share increased 10.3% to a record of $29.38 per share at March 31, 2024, representing our continued success growing shareholder capital.”

Mr. Justice continued, “We expect the economic and interest rate environment to remain challenging throughout 2024. We remain focused on strengthening our balance sheet by reducing our reliance of borrowed funds and increasing our cash and investment portfolio, while also benefiting from historically high asset quality. As a result of these efforts over the past twelve months, we reduced borrowings by $80.6 million, increased our cash and investment portfolio by $12.1 million, and we have experienced little to no net charge-offs over the last five consecutive quarters. In addition, I am encouraged by the progress we are making enhancing our loan-to-deposit ratio, which improved from 104.58% at December 31, 2023, to 100.54% at March 31, 2024. As you can see, our business model remains adaptable, resilient, and positioned to deliver solid financial results throughout various economic and interest rate cycles.”

Following is a discussion of our financial performance as of, and for the three months ended March 31, 2024. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations (unaudited)
The following table outlines our QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended:

    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 21,541     $ 21,033     $ 20,416     $ 19,553     $ 18,679  
Interest expense     9,315       8,526       7,757       6,469       5,335  
Net interest income     12,226       12,507       12,659       13,084       13,344  
Credit loss expense (reversal)     (43 )     (190 )     (309 )     205       236  
Noninterest income     2,355       2,145       2,338       2,460       2,328  
Noninterest expenses     11,166       10,121       10,594       11,320       10,633  
Federal income tax expense     668       937       937       793       959  
Net income   $ 2,790     $ 3,784     $ 3,775     $ 3,226     $ 3,844  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 0.63     $ 0.85     $ 0.85     $ 0.73     $ 0.87  
Dividends   $ 0.11     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10     $ 0.10  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 29.38     $ 28.92     $ 27.64     $ 27.16     $ 26.64  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 27.20     $ 27.20     $ 23.74     $ 21.21     $ 24.10  
Low   $ 24.00     $ 22.26     $ 19.10     $ 18.70     $ 21.10  
Close(1)   $ 24.40     $ 27.20     $ 23.74     $ 19.35     $ 21.31  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.63 %     0.86 %     0.86 %     0.76 %     0.92 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     7.98 %     11.11 %     11.27 %     9.89 %     12.32 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     8.55 %     11.94 %     12.14 %     10.67 %     13.34 %
Efficiency ratio     76.58 %     69.08 %     70.64 %     72.83 %     67.85 %
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.15 %     5.06 %     4.92 %     4.85 %     4.75 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.11 %     2.90 %     2.66 %     2.35 %     2.02 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.92 %     3.01 %     3.05 %     3.25 %     3.40 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 103,210     $ 107,615     $ 109,543     $ 117,563     $ 122,995  
Gross loans   $ 1,461,465     $ 1,473,471     $ 1,483,720     $ 1,472,288     $ 1,457,173  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 15,300     $ 15,400     $ 15,400     $ 15,400     $ 15,220  
Total assets   $ 1,764,629     $ 1,738,952     $ 1,744,939     $ 1,718,819     $ 1,749,073  
Total deposits   $ 1,438,408     $ 1,394,182     $ 1,401,797     $ 1,380,192     $ 1,353,918  
Borrowed funds   $ 178,500     $ 198,500     $ 201,050     $ 200,550     $ 259,050  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 141,074     $ 138,702     $ 132,902     $ 130,690     $ 128,247  
Net loans to total deposits     100.54 %     104.58 %     104.75 %     105.56 %     106.50 %
Common shares outstanding     4,484,447       4,470,871       4,466,221       4,460,053       4,453,951  
QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,771,614     $ 1,740,526     $ 1,739,510     $ 1,706,147     $ 1,687,175  
Earning assets   $ 1,683,708     $ 1,649,091     $ 1,646,848     $ 1,617,593     $ 1,595,605  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,205,162     $ 1,165,064     $ 1,156,835     $ 1,105,807     $ 1,072,417  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 140,574     $ 135,157     $ 132,860     $ 130,860     $ 126,495  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 131,204     $ 125,723     $ 123,349     $ 121,274     $ 116,834  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,449,376       4,443,463       4,437,415       4,427,890       4,421,584  
Unvested stock grants     31,821       26,018       26,668       29,916       29,007  
Total common shares outstanding     4,481,197       4,469,481       4,464,083       4,457,806       4,450,591  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)     0.39 %     0.38 %     0.24 %     0.16 %     0.19 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)     0.34 %     0.35 %     0.23 %     0.16 %     0.17 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans(1)     1.05 %     1.05 %     1.04 %     1.05 %     1.04 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to QTD average gross loans     %     (0.01 )%     (0.03 )%     %     %
Credit loss expense (reversal) to QTD average gross loans     %     (0.01 )%     (0.02 )%     0.01 %     0.02 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     12.27 %     11.91 %     11.59 %     11.31 %     11.08 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     11.17 %     10.82 %     10.51 %     10.23 %     10.02 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.17 %     9.83 %     9.53 %     9.25 %     9.04 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.78 %     8.77 %     8.58 %     8.55 %     8.47 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
                     

The following table outlines our YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three months ended (unaudited):

    3/31/2024   3/31/2023   3/31/2022   3/31/2021   3/31/2020
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Interest income   $ 21,541     $ 18,679     $ 12,301     $ 11,919     $ 11,070  
Interest expense     9,315       5,335       599       676       2,145  
Net interest income     12,226       13,344       11,702       11,243       8,925  
Credit loss expense (reversal)     (43 )     236       502       212       1,542  
Noninterest income     2,355       2,328       2,808       3,906       4,575  
Noninterest expenses     11,166       10,633       10,167       9,083       7,748  
Federal income tax expense     668       959       757       1,198       858  
Net income   $ 2,790     $ 3,844     $ 3,084     $ 4,656     $ 3,352  
PER SHARE                    
Earnings   $ 0.63     $ 0.87     $ 0.69     $ 1.00     $ 0.72  
Dividends   $ 0.11     $ 0.10     $ 0.09     $ 0.08     $ 0.08  
Tangible book value(1)   $ 29.38     $ 26.64     $ 24.97     $ 24.75     $ 21.56  
Quoted market value                    
High   $ 27.20     $ 24.10     $ 29.25     $ 24.75     $ 26.00  
Low   $ 24.00     $ 21.10     $ 27.10     $ 21.90     $ 12.55  
Close(1)   $ 24.40     $ 21.31     $ 27.90     $ 23.30     $ 15.50  
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Return on average assets     0.63 %     0.92 %     0.86 %     1.50 %     1.28 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     7.98 %     12.32 %     10.53 %     15.86 %     13.01 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     8.55 %     13.34 %     11.49 %     16.38 %     13.54 %
Efficiency ratio     76.58 %     67.85 %     70.07 %     59.96 %     57.39 %
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.15 %     4.75 %     3.70 %     4.01 %     4.47 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.11 %     2.02 %     0.29 %     0.37 %     1.28 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.92 %     3.40 %     3.52 %     3.79 %     3.61 %
BALANCE SHEET DATA(1)                    
Total investment securities   $ 103,210     $ 122,995     $ 151,579     $ 89,772     $ 76,312  
Gross loans   $ 1,461,465     $ 1,457,173     $ 1,139,351     $ 1,028,117     $ 865,577  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 15,300     $ 15,220     $ 11,000     $ 11,100     $ 7,250  
Total assets   $ 1,764,629     $ 1,749,073     $ 1,435,485     $ 1,303,175     $ 1,071,181  
Total deposits   $ 1,438,408     $ 1,353,918     $ 1,252,892     $ 1,122,508     $ 883,837  
Borrowed funds   $ 178,500     $ 259,050     $ 52,000     $ 49,000     $ 71,500  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 141,074     $ 128,247     $ 121,346     $ 119,360     $ 104,829  
Net loans to total deposits     100.54 %     106.50 %     90.06 %     90.60 %     97.11 %
Common shares outstanding     4,484,447       4,453,951       4,459,544       4,673,914       4,675,499  
YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES                    
Total assets   $ 1,771,614     $ 1,687,175     $ 1,448,545     $ 1,259,119     $ 1,049,245  
Earning assets   $ 1,683,708     $ 1,595,605     $ 1,348,647     $ 1,206,411     $ 997,089  
Interest bearing liabilities   $ 1,205,162     $ 1,072,417     $ 831,200     $ 735,159     $ 672,564  
Total shareholders' equity   $ 140,574     $ 126,495     $ 118,759     $ 119,034     $ 103,646  
Total tangible shareholders' equity   $ 131,204     $ 116,834     $ 108,862     $ 115,298     $ 99,558  
Earned common shares outstanding     4,449,376       4,421,584       4,451,607       4,664,893       4,659,279  
Unvested stock grants     31,821       29,007       27,466       21,922       13,481  
Total common shares outstanding     4,481,197       4,450,591       4,479,073       4,686,815       4,672,760  
ASSET QUALITY                    
Nonperforming loans to gross loans(1)     0.39 %     0.19 %     0.20 %     0.79 %     0.10 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)     0.34 %     0.17 %     0.19 %     0.62 %     0.12 %
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans(1)     1.05 %     1.04 %     0.97 %     1.08 %     0.84 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to YTD average gross loans     %     %     %     %     0.01 %
Credit loss expense (reversal) to YTD average gross loans     %     0.02 %     0.05 %     0.02 %     0.18 %
CAPITAL RATIOS(1)                    
Total capital to risk weighted assets     12.27 %     11.08 %     12.07 %     15.02 %     14.44 %
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets     11.17 %     10.02 %     11.13 %     13.84 %     13.58 %
CET1 capital to risk weighted assets     10.17 %     9.04 %     9.94 %     12.34 %     11.92 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.78 %     8.47 %     9.07 %     10.31 %     10.97 %
                     
(1)At end of period                    
                     

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

    Quarter to Date
    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Net income   $ 2,790     $ 3,784     $ 3,775     $ 3,226     $ 3,844  
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                    
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     36       60       60       60       60  
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     36       60       60       60       60  
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                    
Proxy contest related expenses                       413        
Prepayment penalties collected     (58 )     (85 )     (29 )     (95 )     (9 )
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (58 )     (85 )     (29 )     318       (9 )
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 2,768     $ 3,759     $ 3,806     $ 3,604     $ 3,895  
                     
Net interest income   $ 12,226     $ 12,507     $ 12,659     $ 13,084     $ 13,344  
Prepayment penalties collected     (73 )     (107 )     (37 )     (120 )     (12 )
Adjusted net interest income   $ 12,153     $ 12,400     $ 12,622     $ 12,964     $ 13,332  
                     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                    
Based on adjusted net income from operations                    
Earnings per share   $ 0.62     $ 0.85     $ 0.86     $ 0.81     $ 0.88  
Return on average assets     0.63 %     0.86 %     0.87 %     0.85 %     0.94 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     7.92 %     11.03 %     11.37 %     11.05 %     12.49 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     8.49 %     11.86 %     12.24 %     11.92 %     13.52 %
Efficiency ratio     76.65 %     69.06 %     70.31 %     69.51 %     67.41 %
                     
Based on adjusted net interest income                    
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.13 %     5.03 %     4.91 %     4.82 %     4.75 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.11 %     2.90 %     2.66 %     2.35 %     2.02 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.90 %     2.98 %     3.04 %     3.22 %     3.40 %


    Year to Date March 31   Variance
      2024       2023     Amount   %
Net income   $ 2,790     $ 3,844     $ (1,054 )   (27.42 )%
Acquisition related items (net of tax)                
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     36       60       (24 )   (40.00 )%
Total acquisition related items (net of tax)     36       60       (24 )   (40.00 )%
Other nonrecurring items (net of tax)                
Proxy contest related expenses                     N/M
Prepayment penalties collected     (58 )     (9 )     (49 )   544.44 %
Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax)     (58 )     (9 )     (49 )   544.44 %
Adjusted net income from operations   $ 2,768     $ 3,895     $ (1,127 )   (28.93 )%
                 
Net interest income   $ 12,226     $ 13,344     $ (1,118 )   (8.38 )%
Prepayment penalties collected     (73 )     (12 )     (61 )   508.33 %
Adjusted net interest income   $ 12,153     $ 13,332     $ (1,179 )   (8.84 )%
                 
PERFORMANCE RATIOS                
Based on adjusted net income from operations                
Earnings per share   $ 0.62     $ 0.88     $ (0.26 )   (29.55 )%
Return on average assets     0.63 %     0.94 %       (0.31 )%
Return on average shareholders' equity     7.92 %     12.49 %       (4.57 )%
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity     8.49 %     13.52 %       (5.03 )%
Efficiency ratio     76.65 %     67.41 %       9.24 %
                 
Based on adjusted net interest income                
Yield on average earning assets (FTE)     5.13 %     4.75 %       0.38 %
Rate on interest bearing liabilities     3.11 %     2.02 %       1.09 %
Net interest margin to average earning assets (FTE)     2.90 %     3.40 %       (0.50 )%
                 

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. We exert some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making period-to-period comparisons more meaningful.

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
    Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate   Average Balance   Tax Equivalent Interest   Average Yield / Rate
Interest earning assets                                    
Total loans   $ 1,471,130     $ 19,609     5.36 %   $ 1,477,899     $ 19,633     5.27 %   $ 1,447,375     $ 17,854     5.00 %
Taxable investment securities     94,199       359     1.53 %     95,263       374     1.56 %     109,671       435     1.61 %
Nontaxable investment securities     11,963       67     2.25 %     12,166       68     2.22 %     14,287       81     2.30 %
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     97,237       1,319     5.46 %     54,584       760     5.52 %     14,035       153     4.42 %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     9,179       201     8.81 %     9,179       212     9.16 %     10,237       173     6.85 %
Total earning assets     1,683,708       21,555     5.15 %     1,649,091       21,047     5.06 %     1,595,605       18,696     4.75 %
                                     
Nonearning assets                                    
Allowance for credit losses     (15,400 )             (15,444 )             (15,145 )        
Premises and equipment, net     14,392               14,875               15,453          
Accrued income and other assets     88,914               92,004               91,262          
Total assets   $ 1,771,614             $ 1,740,526             $ 1,687,175          
                                     
Interest bearing liabilities                                    
Interest bearing demand deposits   $ 421,597     $ 3,559     3.40 %   $ 413,681     $ 3,540     3.40 %   $ 359,223     $ 2,078     2.35 %
Savings deposits     272,296       413     0.61 %     279,197       421     0.60 %     341,154       473     0.56 %
Time deposits     326,747       3,644     4.49 %     271,375       2,709     3.96 %     166,518       1,012     2.46 %
Borrowed funds     184,522       1,699     3.70 %     200,811       1,856     3.67 %     205,522       1,772     3.50 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,205,162       9,315     3.11 %     1,165,064       8,526     2.90 %     1,072,417       5,335     2.02 %
                                     
Noninterest bearing liabilities                                    
Noninterest bearing deposits     417,089               424,859               474,686          
Accrued interest and other liabilities     8,789               15,446               13,577          
Shareholders' equity     140,574               135,157               126,495          
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,771,614             $ 1,740,526             $ 1,687,175          
Net interest income (FTE)       $ 12,240             $ 12,521             $ 13,361      
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)           2.92 %           3.01 %           3.40 %
                                     

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume – change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.
Rate – change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2024   March 31, 2024
    Compared To   Compared To
    December 31, 2023   March 31, 2023
    Increase (Decrease) Due to   Increase (Decrease) Due to
    Volume   Rate   Net   Volume   Rate   Net
Changes in interest income                        
Total loans   $ (568 )   $ 544     $ (24 )   $ 326     $ 1,429     $ 1,755  
Taxable investment securities     (6 )     (9 )     (15 )     (56 )     (20 )     (76 )
Nontaxable investment securities     (5 )     4       (1 )     (12 )     (2 )     (14 )
Interest earning cash and cash equivalents     616       (57 )     559       1,121       45       1,166  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock           (11 )     (11 )     (99 )     127       28  
Total changes in interest income     37       471       508       1,280       1,579       2,859  
                         
Changes in interest expense                        
Interest bearing demand deposits     19             19       414       1,067       1,481  
Savings deposits     (38 )     30       (8 )     (279 )     219       (60 )
Time deposits     565       370       935       1,417       1,215       2,632  
Borrowed funds     (252 )     95       (157 )     (574 )     501       (73 )
Total changes in interest expense     294       495       789       978       3,002       3,980  
Net change in net interest income (FTE)   $ (257 )   $ (24 )   $ (281 )   $ 302     $ (1,423 )   $ (1,121 )


    Average Yield/Rate for the Three Months Ended
    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Total earning assets   5.15 %   5.06 %   4.92 %   4.85 %   4.75 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   3.11 %   2.90 %   2.66 %   2.35 %   2.02 %
Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE)   2.92 %   3.01 %   3.05 %   3.25 %   3.40 %


    Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE)
    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Interest income   $ 21,541     $ 21,033     $ 20,416     $ 19,553     $ 18,679  
FTE adjustment     14       14       14       17       17  
Total interest income (FTE)     21,555       21,047       20,430       19,570       18,696  
Total interest expense     9,315       8,526       7,757       6,469       5,335  
Net interest income (FTE)   $ 12,240     $ 12,521     $ 12,673     $ 13,101     $ 13,361  
                     

Noninterest Income

    Three Months Ended
    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Service charges and fees                    
Trust and investment services     641       433       572       583       549  
ATM and debit card     512       549       568       570       531  
Service charges on deposit accounts     140       211       244       224       218  
Total     1,293       1,193       1,384       1,377       1,298  
Net gain on sales of commercial loans     296       226             95        
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans     143       96       164       198       161  
Change in fair value of equity investments     (10 )     42       (28 )     (16 )     15  
Changes in the fair value of MSR     (96 )     (108 )     119       (8 )     107  
Other                    
Mortgage servicing fees     394       398       398       406       406  
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     204       192       181       178       172  
Other     131       106       120       230       169  
Total     729       696       699       814       747  
Total noninterest income   $ 2,355     $ 2,145     $ 2,338     $ 2,460     $ 2,328  
                     
Memo items:                    
Residential mortgage operations   $ 441     $ 386     $ 681     $ 596     $ 674  


    Three Months Ended March 31   Variance
      2024       2023     Amount   %
Service charges and fees                
Trust and investment services   $ 641     $ 549     $ 92     16.76 %
ATM and debit card     512       531       (19 )   (3.58 )%
Service charges on deposit accounts     140       218       (78 )   (35.78 )%
Total     1,293       1,298       (5 )   (0.39 )%
Net gain on sales of commercial loans     296             296     N/M
Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans     143       161       (18 )   (11.18 )%
Change in fair value of equity investments     (10 )     15       (25 )   (166.67 )%
Changes in the fair value of MSR     (96 )     107       (203 )   (189.72 )%
Other                
Mortgage servicing fees     394       406       (12 )   (2.96 )%
Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance     204       172       32     18.60 %
Other     131       169       (38 )   (22.49 )%
Total     729       747       (18 )   (2.41 )%
Total noninterest income   $ 2,355     $ 2,328     $ 27     1.16 %
                 
Memo items:                
Residential mortgage operations   $ 441     $ 674     $ (233 )   (34.57 )%
                 

Residential Mortgage Operations

Residential mortgage operations includes net gains on sales of loans, net mortgage servicing rights income, and mortgage servicing fees.

Net gain on sales of residential mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Although increases in interest rates and limited inventories have significantly driven down the volume of new originations and refinancing activity, we continue to actively sell residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2024, residential mortgage originations sold into the secondary market totaled $6,385. We expect this trend to continue in future periods.

Changes in the fair value of MSR are highly correlated to changes in interest rates and prepayment speeds. During the first quarter of 2024, the fair value of the servicing portfolio decreased primarily due to a decline in the size of the servicing portfolio as the portfolio declined by $5,605. Mortgage servicing rights are expected to continue to decline due to likely further reductions in the size of our servicing portfolio as paydowns and maturities are expected to outpace new originations.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The annual decrease in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the size of the serviced portfolio. Due to reduced levels of secondary market originations and prepayments, the serviced loan portfolio declined by $16,961, or 2.67%, since March 31, 2023. We expect mortgage servicing fees to trend modestly downward in future periods due to decreased secondary market originations.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts through the wealth management and trust department. We transitioned our wealth management program to a new platform in 2023, which provides our clients a full range of leading investment services and solutions. Trust services and wealth management fees are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. We expect trust and investment services fees to modestly increase in future periods.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in 2024.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based charges, account maintenance and overdraft services. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout the remainder of the year.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2024, we sold the guaranteed portion of select SBA loans. We anticipate this strategy throughout the remainder of the year.

Change in cash surrender value of corporate owned life insurance is expected to modestly increase throughout 2024.

Other includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant.

Noninterest Expenses

    Three Months Ended
    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Compensation and benefits   $ 6,066     $ 5,521     $ 5,592     $ 5,492     $ 5,792  
Professional services     894       695       726       1,237       766  
Furniture and equipment     727       696       668       685       726  
Occupancy     623       610       591       589       635  
Data processing     547       505       576       565       513  
Advertising and promotional     348       139       506       509       451  
Loan and collection     322       301       232       457       240  
Other                    
FDIC insurance premiums     299       270       330       330       201  
ATM and debit card     171       158       153       179       161  
Telephone and communication     109       103       115       100       119  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     45       76       75       76       76  
Other general and administrative     1,015       1,047       1,030       1,101       953  
Total     1,639       1,654       1,703       1,786       1,510  
Total noninterest expenses   $ 11,166     $ 10,121     $ 10,594     $ 11,320     $ 10,633  


    Three Months Ended
March 31 		  Variance
      2024       2023     Amount   %
Compensation and benefits   $ 6,066     $ 5,792     $ 274     4.73 %
Professional services     894       766       128     16.71 %
Furniture and equipment     727       726       1     0.14 %
Occupancy     623       635       (12 )   (1.89 )%
Data processing     547       513       34     6.63 %
Advertising and promotional     348       451       (103 )   (22.84 )%
Loan and collection     322       240       82     34.17 %
Other                
FDIC insurance premiums     299       201       98     48.76 %
ATM and debit card     171       161       10     6.21 %
Telephone and communication     109       119       (10 )   (8.40 )%
Amortization of core deposit intangibles     45       76       (31 )   (40.79 )%
Other general and administrative     1,015       953       62     6.51 %
Total     1,639       1,510       129     8.54 %
Total noninterest expenses   $ 11,166     $ 10,633     $ 533     5.01 %
                 

Compensation and benefits includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Compensation and benefits increased in the first quarter of 2024 due to an increase in the size of the organization, merit increases, and market based adjustments. While there continues to be meaningful wage pressure, we expect a modest increase in overall compensation and benefits throughout 2024. These increases will be partially offset by decreases in commissions as loan originations continue to slow. This trend is expected to continue in future periods.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. The increase in professional services during the second quarter of 2023 was due to an increase in expenses resulting from a proxy contest relating to our 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The consulting and legal fees related to this matter totaled approximately $523. Professional services expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2024.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to our core data processor. Data processing expenses are expected to modestly increase throughout 2024 due to annual contractual increases from our core data processor.

Advertising and promotional expenses includes media costs and any donations or sponsorships. The increase in such expenses in the first quarter of 2024 is a result of enhanced marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit account relationships, as well as an increase in homeownership grants. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to decline in 2024 due to the expiration of certain long-term sponsorship commitments.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in such expenses in 2024 is due increased levels of home ownership grants. Loan and collection expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods as loan growth is expected to approximate current levels.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate each period based on the size of the balance sheet, capital position and overall risk profile. These expenses have increased due to the FDIC increasing its assessment rate for all insured institutions effective January 1, 2023. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to approximate current levels.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. We expect these fees to approximate current levels in future periods.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to our communication systems. These expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and FSB on December 1, 2021. These core deposit intangibles are being amortized using an accelerated sum-of-years-digits method over their estimated useful lives of seven years. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of Community Bancorp, Inc. were fully amortized as of December 31, 2023. The core deposit intangibles associated with the acquisition of FSB will be amortized through 2028.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items. These expenses have increased partially due to an increase in fraudulent activity (check, ACH and identity theft) on customer accounts. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels in future periods.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
ASSETS                    
Cash and due from banks   $ 132,349     $ 90,661     $ 83,365     $ 59,181     $ 100,496  
Total investment securities     103,210       107,615       109,543       117,563       122,995  
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     1,067       747       1,037       1,106       875  
Gross loans     1,461,465       1,473,471       1,483,720       1,472,288       1,457,173  
Less allowance for credit losses     15,300       15,400       15,400       15,400       15,220  
Net loans     1,446,165       1,458,071       1,468,320       1,456,888       1,441,953  
All other assets     81,838       81,858       82,674       84,081       82,754  
Total assets   $ 1,764,629     $ 1,738,952     $ 1,744,939     $ 1,718,819     $ 1,749,073  
                     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Total deposits   $ 1,438,408     $ 1,394,182     $ 1,401,797     $ 1,380,192     $ 1,353,918  
Total borrowed funds     178,500       198,500       201,050       200,550       259,050  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     6,647       7,568       9,190       7,387       7,858  
Total liabilities     1,623,555       1,600,250       1,612,037       1,588,129       1,620,826  
Total shareholders' equity     141,074       138,702       132,902       130,690       128,247  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 1,764,629     $ 1,738,952     $ 1,744,939     $ 1,718,819     $ 1,749,073  


    3/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023   3/31/2024 vs 3/31/2023
    Variance   Variance
    Amount   %   Amount   %
ASSETS                
Cash and due from banks   $ 41,688     45.98 %   $ 31,853     31.70 %
Total investment securities     (4,405 )   (4.09 )%     (19,785 )   (16.09 )%
Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value     320     42.84 %     192     21.94 %
Gross loans     (12,006 )   (0.81 )%     4,292     0.29 %
Less allowance for credit losses     (100 )   (0.65 )%     80     0.53 %
Net loans     (11,906 )   (0.82 )%     4,212     0.29 %
All other assets     (20 )   (0.02 )%     (916 )   (1.11 )%
Total assets   $ 25,677     1.48 %   $ 15,556     0.89 %
                 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Total deposits   $ 44,226     3.17 %   $ 84,490     6.24 %
Total borrowed funds     (20,000 )   (10.08 )%     (80,550 )   (31.09 )%
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     (921 )   (12.17 )%     (1,211 )   (15.41 )%
Total liabilities     23,305     1.46 %     2,729     0.17 %
Total shareholders' equity     2,372     1.71 %     12,827     10.00 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 25,677     1.48 %   $ 15,556     0.89 %
                 

Cash and due from banks

    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ 26,128     $ 29,997     $ 35,121     $ 33,028     $ 24,376  
Interest bearing     106,221       60,664       48,244       26,153       76,120  
Total   $ 132,349     $ 90,661     $ 83,365     $ 59,181     $ 100,496  
                     
    3/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023       3/31/2024 vs 3/31/2023
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Cash and due from banks                    
Noninterest bearing   $ (3,869 )     (12.90 )%       $ 1,752       7.19 %
Interest bearing     45,557       75.10 %         30,101       39.54 %
Total   $ 41,688       45.98 %       $ 31,853       31.70 %
                     

Cash and due from banks fluctuates from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit account balances.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

The following table outlines our primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 132,349     $ 90,661     $ 83,365     $ 59,181     $ 100,496  
Fair value of unpledged investment securities     73,680       80,247       82,103       82,041       102,368  
FHLB borrowing availability     190,000       170,000       170,000       170,000       111,500  
Unsecured lines of credit     23,000       20,000       20,000       20,000       20,000  
Funds available through the Fed Discount Window     107       111       110       119       119  
Parent company line of credit     3,500       3,500       950       1,450       1,450  
Total liquidity sources   $ 422,636     $ 364,519     $ 356,528     $ 332,791     $ 335,933  
                     

The increase in cash and cash equivalents in the first quarter of 2024 was due to an increase in total deposits (see "Total deposits" below). The decrease in fair value of unpledged investment securities during 2023 was due to pledging additional securities in our investment portfolio for deposit relationships with collateral agreements. The increase in FHLB borrowing availability during the first quarter of 2024 was due to less utilization of FHLB advances as loan growth has moderated in recent periods.

In addition to the above liquidity sources, we also have the option of utilizing wholesale funding sources, such as brokered NOW accounts, brokered time deposits, and internet time deposits. Although wholesale funding sources are typically more expensive than core deposits and other liquidity sources, they are an integral part of our overall asset and liability management strategy.

Investment securities

    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 20,427     $ 22,425     $ 23,420     $ 24,411     $ 24,402  
State and municipal     20,403       20,460       20,992       21,110       22,649  
Mortgage backed residential     47,505       49,076       50,786       52,704       54,595  
Certificates of deposit     2,729       2,728       3,956       6,679       7,426  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     22,778       23,320       24,062       24,680       25,275  
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     (13,027 )     (12,760 )     (15,958 )     (14,536 )     (13,940 )
Total available-for-sale     100,815       105,249       107,258       115,048       120,407  
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     877       878       879       1,081       1,168  
Equity securities     1,518       1,488       1,406       1,434       1,420  
Total investment securities   $ 103,210     $ 107,615     $ 109,543     $ 117,563     $ 122,995  
                     
    3/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023       3/31/2024 vs 3/31/2023
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Available-for-sale                    
U.S. Government and federal agency     (1,998 )     (8.91 )%       $ (3,975 )     (16.29 )%
State and municipal     (57 )     (0.28 )%         (2,246 )     (9.92 )%
Mortgage backed residential     (1,571 )     (3.20 )%         (7,090 )     (12.99 )%
Certificates of deposit     1       0.04 %         (4,697 )     (63.25 )%
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies     (542 )     (2.32 )%         (2,497 )     (9.88 )%
Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities     (267 )     2.09 %         913       (6.55 )%
Total available-for-sale     (4,434 )     (4.21 )%         (19,592 )     (16.27 )%
Held-to-maturity state and municipal     (1 )     (0.11 )%         (291 )     (24.91 )%
Equity securities     30       2.02 %         98       6.90 %
Total investment securities   $ (4,405 )     (4.09 )%       $ (19,785 )     (16.09 )%
                     

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of March 31, 2024 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
U.S. Government and federal agency   $ 7,484     $ 12,943     $     $     $     $ 20,427  
State and municipal     2,922       15,247       1,114       1,120             20,403  
Mortgage backed residential                       47,505       47,505  
Certificates of deposit     2,729                               2,729  
Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies                             22,778       22,778  
Total amortized cost   $ 13,135     $ 28,190     $ 1,114     $ 1,120     $ 70,283     $ 113,842  
Fair value   $ 12,639     $ 25,791     $ 1,012     $ 1,037     $ 60,336     $ 100,815  
                         

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of March 31, 2024 were as follows:

    Maturing        
    Due in One Year or Less   After One Year But Within Five Years   After Five Years But Within Ten Years   After Ten Years   Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities   Total
State and municipal   $ 427     $ 295     $ 155     $     $     $ 877  
Fair value   $ 424     $ 285     $ 151     $     $     $ 860  
                         

Total investment securities have declined in recent periods primarily due to maturities and prepayments. As a result of the current liquidity environment and overall market conditions, we have not replenished maturing securities with new purchases.

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for credit losses

As outlined in the following tables, our loan portfolio has moderated throughout the past 12 months. During the first quarter of 2024, gross loans declined $12,006, primarily due to an acceleration of commercial loan payoffs. As a result of current market conditions, we expect minimal loan growth in 2024. Specifically, our commercial pipeline has declined significantly, and the requests that are being presented are lower dollar balances and often carry an SBA guarantee.

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

    3/31/2024   12/31/2023
 		  9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Commercial and industrial   $ 114,772     $ 118,089     $ 125,330     $ 120,985     $ 111,557  
Commercial real estate     867,270     870,693       874,870       870,761       874,690  
Total commercial loans     982,042     988,782       1,000,200       991,746       986,247  
Residential mortgage     426,762     431,836       431,740       430,065       418,987  
Home equity     48,568     48,380       47,069       45,689       46,909  
Total residential real estate loans     475,330     480,216       478,809       475,754       465,896  
Consumer     4,093     4,473       4,711       4,788       5,030  
Gross loans     1,461,465     1,473,471       1,483,720       1,472,288       1,457,173  
Allowance for credit losses     (15,300 )   (15,400 )     (15,400 )     (15,400 )     (15,220 )
Loans, net   $ 1,446,165     $ 1,458,071     $ 1,468,320     $ 1,456,888     $ 1,441,953  
                       
Memo items:                      
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others   $ 619,160     $ 624,765     $ 631,697     $ 632,018     $ 636,121  
                       
    3/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023       3/31/2024 vs 3/31/2023
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %
 		      Amount   %
Commercial and industrial   $ (3,317 )   (2.81 )%       $ 3,215       2.88 %
Commercial real estate     (3,423 )   (0.39 )%         (7,420 )     (0.85 )%
Total commercial loans     (6,740 )   (0.68 )%         (4,205 )     (0.43 )%
Residential mortgage     (5,074 )   (1.17 )%         7,775       1.86 %
Home equity     188     0.39 %         1,659       3.54 %
Total residential real estate loans     (4,886 )   (1.02 )%         9,434       2.02 %
Consumer     (380 )   (8.50 )%         (937 )     (18.63 )%
Gross loans     (12,006 )   (0.81 )%         4,292       0.29 %
Allowance for credit losses     100     (0.65 )%         (80 )     0.53 %
Loans, net   $ (11,906 )   (0.82 )%       $ 4,212       0.29 %
                       
Memo items:                      
Residential mortgage loans serviced for others   $ (5,605 )   (0.90 )%       $ (16,961 )     (2.67 )%
                       

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment as of:

    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Loans collectively evaluated                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 112,542     $ 115,665     $ 124,860     $ 120,854     $ 111,426  
Commercial real estate     867,270       870,524       874,701       870,580       874,509  
Residential mortgage     423,881       429,109       428,927       428,147       416,879  
Home equity     48,388       48,136       46,898       45,535       46,761  
Consumer     4,093       4,473       4,711       4,788       5,020  
Subtotal     1,456,174       1,467,907       1,480,097       1,469,904       1,454,595  
Loans individually evaluated                    
Commercial and industrial     2,230       2,424       470       131       131  
Commercial real estate           169       169       181       181  
Residential mortgage     2,881       2,727       2,813       1,918       2,108  
Home equity     180       244       171       154       148  
Consumer                             10  
Subtotal     5,291       5,564       3,623       2,384       2,578  
Gross Loans   $ 1,461,465     $ 1,473,471     $ 1,483,720     $ 1,472,288     $ 1,457,173  
                     

The following table presents historical allowance for credit losses allocations by portfolio segment as of:

    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Allowance for credit losses for collectively evaluated loans                    
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,300     $ 1,407     $ 1,362     $ 1,488     $ 1,324  
Commercial real estate     8,359       8,467       8,703       8,991       8,765  
Residential mortgage     4,202       4,409       4,439       4,453       4,576  
Home equity     305       321       315       325       416  
Consumer     38       44       36       40       49  
Unallocated     670       355       294       49        
Subtotal     14,874       15,003       15,149       15,346       15,130  
Allowance for credit losses for individually evaluated loans                    
Commercial and industrial     423       363       248       15       3  
Commercial real estate                              
Residential mortgage     3       34       3       39       77  
Home equity                              
Consumer                             10  
Unallocated                              
Subtotal     426       397       251       54       90  
Allowance for credit losses   $ 15,300     $ 15,400     $ 15,400     $ 15,400     $ 15,220  
                     
Commercial and industrial   $ 1,723     $ 1,770     $ 1,610     $ 1,503     $ 1,327  
Commercial real estate     8,359       8,467       8,703       8,991       8,765  
Residential mortgage     4,205       4,443       4,442       4,492       4,653  
Home equity     305       321       315       325       416  
Consumer     38       44       36       40       59  
Unallocated     670       355       294       49        
Allowance for credit losses   $ 15,300     $ 15,400     $ 15,400     $ 15,400     $ 15,220  
                     

Loan concentration analysis

As a result of the current economic conditions, there continues to be a heightened focus in the financial industry for non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, most specifically retail and office space industries. While we continue to monitor various industries that have been impacted by the pandemic, we also continue to monitor the effects of inflation, supply chain disruption, rising interest rates, and office space usage associated with an increased remote workforce. The overall credit quality indicators of non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio have remained strong. Performance is based on debt service coverage ratio, loan to value ratio and payment trends. As of March 31, 2024, there were no delinquencies in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio. We expect the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio to experience insignificant growth, if any, in future periods.

The net lease pool is the largest pool in the non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio. Risk associated within this pool is minimal as these are national or regional tenants that are well vetted during origination and annually thereafter. Risk is further minimized in this pool as locations are spread out nationally.

We have exposure in our loan portfolio to Rite Aid in the net lease and retail strip center non-owner occupied commercial real estate pools. During the fourth quarter of 2023, Rite Aid, which operates over 2,000 retail pharmacies across 17 states, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Exposure in the net lease pool whereas Rite Aid is a single tenant consists of six loans totaling $9,976. Exposure in the retail strip center pool whereas Rite Aid is a tenant consists of three loans totaling $17,174. One loan in the retail strip center pool has been reported on the Rite Aid store closure listing, however, the loan is well-secured. We continue to actively monitor the status of the Rite Aid's filing and exit strategy from bankruptcy.

With the ongoing pressures on the office sector due to remote work capabilities and less required office space, we continue to monitor the office pool more closely for potential deterioration. It is not expected that there will be much, if any, impact on portfolio performance in this pool in the near future due to existing lease terms, tenant mix, office size, and strong underwriting at origination. Due to current economic uncertainty and the pressures noted above, it is unlikely that we will seek new loan originations in the non-owner occupied office pool in 2024.

Below is a description of each industry pool within the non-owner occupied commercial real estate loan portfolio:

Net lease: Loans in this pool represent national credit tenants (or franchisees of the same) or large regional tenants with excellent credit. These loans are typically single tenant net lease credits with strong debt service coverage ratios and lease terms that extend beyond the maturity of the loan.

Retail strip centers: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by retail strip centers. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of retail space whose average lease periods run between one and ten years. Larger strip centers are usually anchored by a national or regional tenant. Guarantors in this category typically have large liquid reserves.

Office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied office buildings. The tenant base includes legal and other professional services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Special use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by special use buildings, which include hotels, motels, assisted living and nursing homes that are not classified as construction or SBA loans.

Industrial: Loans in this pool represent investment properties used for manufacturing and production.

Medical office: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by non-owner occupied medical office buildings. The tenant base includes medical services whose average lease periods run from three to fifteen years.

Self storage: Loans in this pool represent self storage buildings. Loan terms are generally five years or less and the lease terms of the units are typically on a month-to-month basis.

Mixed use: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by mixed use real estate. The tenant base within this pool consists primarily of office-retail, office-residential or retail-residential space. The properties are most often purchased by individuals for investment purposes.

Retail: Loans in this pool represent loans collateralized by single tenant retail buildings whose average lease periods run over five years.

The following tables present the composition of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool:

    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Net lease   $ 147,103     $ 149,056     $ 160,077     $ 159,199     $ 161,392  
Retail strip centers     107,834       98,588       96,567       96,310       95,726  
Office     61,657       61,822       62,959       62,062       59,867  
Special use     58,278       58,710       57,612       57,978       41,932  
Industrial     22,575       28,380       28,906       28,661       29,025  
Medical office     25,380       25,842       28,591       28,752       30,363  
Self storage     25,660       23,455       21,993       22,169       22,265  
Mixed use     17,174       17,335       19,833       19,412       19,054  
Retail     12,533       12,981       14,115       14,998       17,429  
                     
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans   $ 478,194     $ 476,169     $ 490,653     $ 489,541     $ 477,053  
                     
    3/31/2024 vs 12/31/2023       3/31/2024 vs 3/31/2023
    Variance       Variance
    Amount   %       Amount   %
Net lease   $ (1,953 )     (1.31 )%       $ (14,289 )     (8.85 )%
Retail strip centers     9,246       9.38 %         12,108       12.65 %
Office     (165 )     (0.27 )%         1,790       2.99 %
Special use     (432 )     (0.74 )%         16,346       38.98 %
Industrial     (5,805 )     (20.45 )%         (6,450 )     (22.22 )%
Medical office     (462 )     (1.79 )%         (4,983 )     (16.41 )%
Self storage     2,205       9.40 %         3,395       15.25 %
Mixed use     (161 )     (0.93 )%         (1,880 )     (9.87 )%
Retail     (448 )     (3.45 )%         (4,896 )     (28.09 )%
                     
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans   $ 2,025       0.43 %       $ 1,141       0.24 %
                     

The following table presents the average loan size of current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool:

    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Net lease   $ 1,311     $ 1,316     $ 1,300     $ 1,292     $ 1,299  
Retail strip centers     2,231       2,135       2,115       2,081       2,087  
Office     1,296       1,297       1,294       1,332       1,409  
Special use     2,064       2,079       2,134       2,342       1,951  
Industrial     941       1,092       1,072       1,025       1,038  
Medical office     1,103       1,078       1,145       1,159       1,193  
Self storage     1,509       1,380       1,692       1,583       1,590  
Mixed use     1,321       1,333       1,240       1,294       1,466  
Retail     447       461       429       450       474  
                     
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans   $ 1,392     $ 1,379     $ 1,362     $ 1,366     $ 1,352  
                     

The following table presents current and historical non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, based on loan collateral, by industry pool as a percentage of gross loans:

    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Net lease   10.07 %   10.12 %   10.79 %   10.81 %   11.08 %
Retail strip centers   7.38 %   6.69 %   6.51 %   6.54 %   6.57 %
Office   4.22 %   4.20 %   4.24 %   4.22 %   4.11 %
Special use   3.99 %   3.98 %   3.88 %   3.94 %   2.88 %
Industrial   1.54 %   1.93 %   1.95 %   1.95 %   1.99 %
Medical office   1.74 %   1.75 %   1.93 %   1.95 %   2.08 %
Self storage   1.76 %   1.59 %   1.48 %   1.51 %   1.53 %
Mixed use   1.18 %   1.18 %   1.34 %   1.32 %   1.31 %
Retail   0.86 %   0.88 %   0.95 %   1.02 %   1.20 %
                     
Total non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans to gross loans   32.74 %   32.32 %   33.07 %   33.26 %   32.75 %
                     

Asset quality

The following table summarizes our current, past due, and nonaccrual loans as of:

    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023   3/31/2023
Accruing interest                    
Current   $ 1,451,432     $ 1,463,668     $ 1,477,386     $ 1,466,354     $ 1,449,266  
Past due 30-89 days     4,344       4,239       2,711       3,550       5,185  
Past due 90 days or more     398                         144  
Total accruing interest     1,456,174       1,467,907       1,480,097       1,469,904       1,454,595  
Nonaccrual     5,291       5,564       3,623       2,384       2,578  
Total loans   $ 1,461,465     $ 1,473,471     $ 1,483,720     $ 1,472,288     $ 1,457,173  
Total loans past due and in nonaccrual status   $ 10,033     $ 9,803     $ 6,334     $ 5,934     $ 7,907  
                     

The following table summarizes the our nonperforming assets as of:

    3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/20