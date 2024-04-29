Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks New Location of Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn
May National Digestive Disease Awareness MonthBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn proudly announce the ribbon cutting of their cutting-edge facility in the vibrant Bay Ridge community on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 10 am at 9921 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209. This state-of-the-art establishment offers comprehensive services catering to digestive health, colon care, heartburn management, hepatitis A, B, and C treatment, constipation, obesity, and more. The inauguration of this remarkable facility marks a significant milestone for the Brooklyn community and the esteemed partners of Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn. The timing of the ribbon-cutting ceremony is especially fitting as May is recognized as National Digestive Disease Awareness Month, a designation proclaimed by former President Reagan in 1988.
This innovative location features specialized centers tailored to the community's diverse needs, including a dedicated women's center and the groundbreaking Medical Wellness Center S.E.R.A., offering nonsurgical aesthetic treatments. Services provided by S.E.R.A. include botulinum toxin injections (Botox®, Dysport®, Xeomin®), injectable dermal fillers, nonsurgical fat reduction, and various other rejuvenating treatments.
Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn is committed to revolutionizing healthcare delivery by combining expertise with compassion. Driven by a simple yet powerful philosophy, "the practice aims to provide patients with evidence-based clinical care in a welcoming environment."
"We are thrilled to open our doors to the community and provide comprehensive, compassionate care in a state-of-the-art setting," said Dr. Pierre Hindy, one of the founders of Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn. "At Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn, our mission is simple yet powerful: to deliver evidence-based clinical care with warmth and empathy, ensuring our patients receive the highest standard of treatment."
Event: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony New Location
Date: Thursday, May 9, 2024
Time: 10:00 AM
Location: 9921 4th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11209
To register for the event, please visit https://bit.ly/49aaHXm
For media inquiries and further information, please contact NetStruc PR at sleid@netstruc.net or 347-527-6463.
About Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn
Gastroenterology Associates of Brooklyn is a premier healthcare facility dedicated to providing comprehensive gastrointestinal care to patients in the Brooklyn area. With a team of experts and a commitment to compassionate care, the practice strives to deliver outstanding clinical outcomes in a warm and friendly environment. For more information, please visit https://www.nygidocs.com/
Sharon Leid
NetStruc PR
+1 347-527-6463
+1 347-527-6463