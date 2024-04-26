Enhancing Backyards with Resort-Style Features Using Cornerstone Pools Inc.'s Innovative Pool Bar Designs
Each project is approached with a focus on aesthetics, functionality, and durability.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cornerstone Pools Inc., a leader in the design and installation of custom pools and features, is pleased to introduce its latest innovation in backyard luxury: state-of-the-art pool bar designs. This new offering aims to turn ordinary backyards into sophisticated, resort-style retreats, enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and the functionality of home swimming pools.
Bringing Vacation Home
Cornerstone Pools Inc. has recognized the growing trend of homeowners looking to enhance their outdoor spaces for more versatile entertainment. With the introduction of the innovative pool bar designs, homeowners can now enjoy the ambiance of a luxurious vacation right in their backyards. Paul Lahare, owner of Cornerstone Pools Inc., emphasizes the dual benefit of these designs, stating, "This innovation allows clients to experience the relaxation and luxury of a resort without ever leaving home."
Features of the New Pool Bar Designs
The new pool bar designs from Cornerstone Pools Inc. incorporate a variety of features tailored to meet the diverse needs of homeowners:
Seamless Integration: Each pool bar is designed to integrate seamlessly with the existing pool design, maintaining the aesthetics while enhancing functionality.
Custom Materials and Finishes: Homeowners can choose from a wide range of materials and finishes to match their personal style and the overall design of their outdoor space.
Versatile Seating Options: The designs include various seating arrangements, from submerged bar stools to poolside lounges, accommodating both swimmers and guests who prefer to stay dry.
Durability and Safety: All materials used in the pool bars are selected for their durability and safety, ensuring that the pool area remains a safe environment for all ages.
Enhancing Poolside Entertainment
With the addition of a pool bar, homeowners can elevate their poolside entertainment, making hosting events more enjoyable and convenient. The pool bar allows for the serving of refreshments without ever having to leave the comfort of the pool, keeping guests satisfied and engaged. This feature is particularly appealing for those who entertain frequently and are looking to provide an exceptional hosting experience.
Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction
Paul Lahare comments on the commitment of Cornerstone Pools Inc. to quality, "Each project is approached with a focus on aesthetics, functionality, and durability. The goal is to create a space where memories are made, and every detail counts toward that end." The company's dedication to customer satisfaction is evident in their careful consideration of each homeowner's unique desires and requirements.
Invitation to Experience Resort-Style Living
Cornerstone Pools Inc. invites homeowners in Louisiana and beyond to explore the possibilities of transforming their backyard spaces with these innovative pool bar designs. Interested parties are encouraged to contact Cornerstone Pools Inc. to discuss their vision and begin the journey toward resort-style living at home.
