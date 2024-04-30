Burcell Technologies is Redefining Waste Management by Showcasing Innovative New Solutions at WasteExpo 2024

BurCell Technologies, a leader in sustainable waste management and renewable energy solutions, is excited to announce its participation in WasteExpo 2024.

LAS VEGS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BurCell Technologies, a leader in sustainable waste management and renewable energy solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming WasteExpo 2024, held from May 6-9 in Las Vegas. Attendees are invited to visit BurCell Technologies at booth #4466 to discover the transformative BurCell® System and its mission in redefining waste management.

BurCell Technologies specializes in a proprietary process that significantly reduces landfill use by transforming organic waste into valuable feedstocks for renewable natural gas and other energy sources. The BurCell® System enables diverting up to 75% of the waste processed, showcasing a significant leap in sustainable waste handling.

Ron Barmore, CEO of BurCell Technologies, commented, "Our mission at BurCell Technologies is to revolutionize waste management by recovering and transforming the organic resources embedded in our solid waste into clean, renewable energy. WasteExpo 2024 provides the perfect platform to demonstrate our cutting-edge technologies and share our vision for a cleaner, more sustainable future."

Attendees of the event are invited to see how BurCell Technologies uses its innovative approach to support compliance with increasingly stringent environmental regulations and enhance waste processing facilities' operational efficiency. As global waste production continues to rise, adopting such technologies becomes crucial for sustainable development and resource management.

Chris Peters, SR VP - Business Development, Ron Barmore, CEO and Jennifer Stewart, Director of Marketing and Communications, will be present to discuss the innovative solutions BurCell Technologies has developed for recovering organic materials. Interested parties are encouraged to connect with BurCell Technologies through its Facebook and LinkedIn pages before the event or visit BurCell Technologies’ website for more information.

Join BurCell Technologies at WasteExpo 2024 to explore how they pave the way for sustainable waste management solutions and drive the industry forward.

About BurCell Technologies

Founded on the principles of sustainability and innovative technology, BurCell Technologies provides advanced solutions for the processing of municipal waste streams. Through its proprietary BurCell® System, the company transforms mixed municipal solid waste into high-quality, renewable feedstocks suitable for anaerobic digestion, gasification, and producing solid fuels and bioproducts. This system supports environmental stewardship and enhances community welfare by offering a cleaner, more efficient alternative to traditional landfill disposal.

