Wayne Johnson, Candidate for U.S. Congress and Macon Native Addresses Bibb GOP
I am humbly and respectfully asking for your vote in the Republican primary on May 21 and in the general election in November,” said Johnson. “Together, let’s ‘Stop the Stupid in Washington' .”MACON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Wayne Johnson was the keynote speaker at the April 25th monthly meeting of the Bibb County GOP. A large crowd of party faithfulls showed up to enjoy Fincher’s Barbeque and listen to Wayne talk about how he intends to go about “Stopping The Stupid in Washington” if he is chosen by the voters as the next Congressman to represent Macon and Warner Robins as well as all of Middle and Southwest Georgia.
— A. Wayne Johnson
Wayne elaborated on his campaign to “Stop the Stupid in Washington”. Wayne addressed issues related to the border, inflation, the student loan crisis, the climbing National Debt, and how we can combat the madness that is currently happening in Washington, D.C. Touting his “Stop the Stupid” campaign ideals, Wayne was able to take questions and assure the GOP members present that he would work solely and diligently for their interests and not get caught up in the party and partisan infighting that is victimizing our nation.
Wayne presented himself as having meaningful experience in business, as a military officer, and as a member of President Trump’s executive branch team where he worked closely with the White House on Education and Veteran support issues. Johnson pointed out that his time serving in the executive branch provides him with keen insight into how laws passed by Congress get enacted into practice by federal government agencies; knowledge that will prove very valuable as Johnson works to cause agencies to support the people of the 2nd Congressional district.
A lifelong Maconite, Wayne is an Army veteran, businessman, farmer, and former Trump appointee with a lifetime of experiences and knowledge to bring to Washington. His ability to present common-sense solutions for the residents of the 2nd District is present in the ideas he is bringing to his campaign and his efforts to serve the people of Georgia in all that he does.
The Georgia election primary, which includes the Republican primary in the 2nd District, occurs on May 21. Early voting for the primary begins April 29 and ends May 17.
More Information
Campaign
Wayne Johnson for Congress, Inc.
+1 478-739-4196
media@johnsoncongress.com