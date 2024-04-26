Attorney General Bonta Commends Guilty Verdict Against Luis Mendez Jr. for Assault With a Deadly Weapon Against a Special Agent

COSTA MESA – California Attorney General Bonta today announced that Luis Mendez Jr. was found guilty of six felony violations and is facing up to 24 years in prison after an investigation conducted by California Department of Justice's (DOJ) California Police Shooting Investigation Team (CaPSIT). In 2022, special agents from DOJ’s Bureau of Firearms (BOF), assisted by Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) officers, attempted to arrest Mendez after he was identified in the Armed and Prohibited Persons System (APPS) as being prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. During the execution of a search warrant, Mendez began to shoot at special agents from BOF, which led to a more than eight-hour standoff with DOJ and CMPD. The Orange County District Attorney led the prosecution that resulted in a guilty verdict.

“I want to thank our incredible agents and California Police Shooting Investigation Team for all their hard work on this case,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Each and every day, special agents from the California Department of Justice put their lives on the line to take illegal firearms off our streets and out of the hands of dangerous individuals. Thankfully, justice was served in this case and I am incredibly relieved that nobody was hurt during this incident.”

“Violence against our sworn protectors is unacceptable,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “We as a society must send a strong message that we will not tolerate anyone firing on our law enforcement officers and that an attack on law enforcement is an attack on us all. I want to thank Attorney General Bonta for his leadership and the Bureau of Firearms and the Costa Mesa Police Department for their work in successfully – and safely – getting this violent felon into custody without anyone being injured or killed.”

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., CMPD assisted special agents from DOJ with a warrant service in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. The special agents had a search warrant to seize Mendez’s weapons and attempted to serve that warrant when Mendez discharged a firearm. The special agents and officers retreated and deployed an unmanned aircraft system. Again, Mendez discharged a firearm in the direction of the agents. After more than eight hours of negotiations, Mendez surrendered and was placed under arrest with no injuries sustained by law enforcement or Mendez. Officers recovered a rifle, a shotgun, and multiple handguns at the scene.

Mendez has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, one count of resisting and deterring an executive officer, one count possession of a firearm by misdemeanant with prior conviction, one count of possession of ammunition by prohibited person, and one count of possession of a short-barrel shotgun.

