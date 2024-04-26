Major Record Distribution, LLC Introduces Ameri Shaye’s New EP called EPIPHANY
TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Music Released By Ameri Shaye, Major Record Distribution, LLC., and Sony/ Orchard Distribution is proud to announce the release of Ameri Shaye’s EP, called “Epiphany". There are four great songs on it. The EP was officially Released on April 5, 2024 by her Record Label, Major Record Distribution, LLC through The Orchard distribution, owned by Sony Music Entertainment.
BIO / History
Ameri Shaye is a up and coming Pop / Rock Artist from Gladewater, Texas. Ameri Shaye often blends different musical styles into her Pop/Rock music such as contemporary, Alternative and Americana and adds a uniqueness in her lyricism by using metaphorical phrases throughout her songs.
Ameri Shaye is a very talented 18 year old Multi-Award winning Pop/Rock Singer/Songwriter and has been performing in front of audiences since the age of 6 years old. She is a Multi-Award Nominee for the Red Carpet Awards Show in Holland with 2 wins, including 2022 Rock song of the year. She is a 17 time JMA Nominee and 3 time JMA recipient of the songwriter achievement award. She is also a 2024 nominee for The Red Carpet Awards Show in Holland with 6 nominations so far. This young artist can really sing.
Ameri Shaye hopes to someday be nominated for a Grammy and go on a world tour. Ameri Shaye has already performed this past March 16th, April 12th and has an upcoming show this May 24th at Crazy Cajun in Beaumont, Texas. We are constantly updating and posting information on upcoming performances on Ameri Shaye’s website as well as all of her social medias @amerishayemusic.
Ameri Shaye is managed by the renowned Phyllis Salter-Gann with Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLC. and Major Record Distribution Group. L Ameri Shaye hopes that people going through any kind of situation will be able to listen to her music and take something away from it that they can relate to and feel in their own way.
AWARDS
2023
The Josie Music Awards
Awarded- Songwriter Achievement Award “Dear Future Eulogy” By Ameri Shaye Which is one of the songs on this EP
2022
The Josie Music Awards
Awarded- Songwriter Achievement "Beneath These Tears " Ameri Shaye and Jackson Snelling
Red Carpet Award Show in Holland
Awarded - Rock Song of the year - Rescue Me
2021-The Josie Music Awards
Awarded- Songwriter Achievement Award “She’s Only Dreaming Again” By Ameri Shaye
2021- Red Carpet Award Show in Holland
Awarded
Christian Song of the Year "Me and God” By Ameri Shaye
Contact Information:
Management:Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLC. Manager: Phyllis Salter-Gann Phone#:903-357-2644 Email: phyllis@saltergann.com
Website:https://amerishayemusic1.wixsite.com/amerishaye
www.saltergann.com
Additional Information (please complete all that apply):
Social Media Links: https://www.facebook.com/amerishayemusic1?mibextid=ZbWKwL
https://instagram.com/amerishayemusic?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
https://twitter.com/AmeriShaye?t=2RXypZLh4n8B01dN_vTFYg&s=09
https://www.tiktok.com/@amerishayemusic?_t=8ehkExhGBJO&_r=1
Email: phyllis@saltergann.com
Website: https://amerishayemusic1.wixsite.com/amerishaye
Merchandise: Facebook and live shows
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amerishayemusic1?mibextid=ZbWKwL
Instagram: https://instagram.com/amerishayemusic?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmeriShaye?t=2RXypZLh4n8B01dN_vTFYg&s=09
Website: https://amerishayemusic1.wixsite.com/amerishaye
YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@amerishayemusic6885
Music Links:
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B07ZC6XVZH/ameri-shaye?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_nnsutWe4sM97wyOFE6RZ7Z1ZQ
Amazon Music UK: https://amazon.co.uk/music/player/artists/B07ZC9FRQ6/ameri-shaye?marketplaceId=A1F83G8C2ARO7P&musicTerritory=GB&ref=dm_sh_G1ABcglgvaMVEeaCdndTEm0mI
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ameri-shaye/1484248719
Deezer: https://deezer.page.link/uPxtysza6zY4TnwH7
Google Play: N/A
Napster: N/A
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2cXbZnUttujuikzFPbwU2P?si=2bzp3HokTwq89aXJFC2wqQ
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@amerishayemusic6885
PRESS Reviews/Interviews: https://www.gladewatermirror.com/gladewater-girl-wins-music-award-to-perform-in-england
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/thedavidbowers/2023/07/02/thedavidbowersawards-presents-tess-posner-and-ameri-shaye
http://petesrocknewsandviews.com/ameri-shaye/
https://online.flippingbook.com/view/312398788/7/
http://www.saltergann.com/amerishaye.html
https://music-mtview.blogspot.com/2021/10/ameri-shaye-stairway-to-heaven-cover.html?m=1
Additional EP Info:
This EP Is a collision of worlds intertwined yet individually diverse in a colorful array of melodies and lyrics that are deep and personal as well as relatable for the listener. With stories of love and loss, self discovery, mental health battles, and acceptance each song is a powerful and sudden realization, an Epiphany.
The battles we fight inside ourselves are sometimes the hardest ones but when we share our experiences and the deepest, darkest parts of us we realize we’re never alone in the darkness.
Phyllis Salter-Gann Co-CEO
BIO / History
Ameri Shaye is a up and coming Pop / Rock Artist from Gladewater, Texas. Ameri Shaye often blends different musical styles into her Pop/Rock music such as contemporary, Alternative and Americana and adds a uniqueness in her lyricism by using metaphorical phrases throughout her songs.
Ameri Shaye is a very talented 18 year old Multi-Award winning Pop/Rock Singer/Songwriter and has been performing in front of audiences since the age of 6 years old. She is a Multi-Award Nominee for the Red Carpet Awards Show in Holland with 2 wins, including 2022 Rock song of the year. She is a 17 time JMA Nominee and 3 time JMA recipient of the songwriter achievement award. She is also a 2024 nominee for The Red Carpet Awards Show in Holland with 6 nominations so far. This young artist can really sing.
Ameri Shaye hopes to someday be nominated for a Grammy and go on a world tour. Ameri Shaye has already performed this past March 16th, April 12th and has an upcoming show this May 24th at Crazy Cajun in Beaumont, Texas. We are constantly updating and posting information on upcoming performances on Ameri Shaye’s website as well as all of her social medias @amerishayemusic.
Ameri Shaye is managed by the renowned Phyllis Salter-Gann with Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLC. and Major Record Distribution Group. L Ameri Shaye hopes that people going through any kind of situation will be able to listen to her music and take something away from it that they can relate to and feel in their own way.
AWARDS
2023
The Josie Music Awards
Awarded- Songwriter Achievement Award “Dear Future Eulogy” By Ameri Shaye Which is one of the songs on this EP
2022
The Josie Music Awards
Awarded- Songwriter Achievement "Beneath These Tears " Ameri Shaye and Jackson Snelling
Red Carpet Award Show in Holland
Awarded - Rock Song of the year - Rescue Me
2021-The Josie Music Awards
Awarded- Songwriter Achievement Award “She’s Only Dreaming Again” By Ameri Shaye
2021- Red Carpet Award Show in Holland
Awarded
Christian Song of the Year "Me and God” By Ameri Shaye
Contact Information:
Management:Salter Gann Universal Promotions and Management LLC. Manager: Phyllis Salter-Gann Phone#:903-357-2644 Email: phyllis@saltergann.com
Website:https://amerishayemusic1.wixsite.com/amerishaye
www.saltergann.com
Additional Information (please complete all that apply):
Social Media Links: https://www.facebook.com/amerishayemusic1?mibextid=ZbWKwL
https://instagram.com/amerishayemusic?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
https://twitter.com/AmeriShaye?t=2RXypZLh4n8B01dN_vTFYg&s=09
https://www.tiktok.com/@amerishayemusic?_t=8ehkExhGBJO&_r=1
Email: phyllis@saltergann.com
Website: https://amerishayemusic1.wixsite.com/amerishaye
Merchandise: Facebook and live shows
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/amerishayemusic1?mibextid=ZbWKwL
Instagram: https://instagram.com/amerishayemusic?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmeriShaye?t=2RXypZLh4n8B01dN_vTFYg&s=09
Website: https://amerishayemusic1.wixsite.com/amerishaye
YouTube Channel: https://youtube.com/@amerishayemusic6885
Music Links:
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B07ZC6XVZH/ameri-shaye?marketplaceId=ATVPDKIKX0DER&musicTerritory=US&ref=dm_sh_nnsutWe4sM97wyOFE6RZ7Z1ZQ
Amazon Music UK: https://amazon.co.uk/music/player/artists/B07ZC9FRQ6/ameri-shaye?marketplaceId=A1F83G8C2ARO7P&musicTerritory=GB&ref=dm_sh_G1ABcglgvaMVEeaCdndTEm0mI
Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ameri-shaye/1484248719
Deezer: https://deezer.page.link/uPxtysza6zY4TnwH7
Google Play: N/A
Napster: N/A
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2cXbZnUttujuikzFPbwU2P?si=2bzp3HokTwq89aXJFC2wqQ
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@amerishayemusic6885
PRESS Reviews/Interviews: https://www.gladewatermirror.com/gladewater-girl-wins-music-award-to-perform-in-england
https://www.blogtalkradio.com/thedavidbowers/2023/07/02/thedavidbowersawards-presents-tess-posner-and-ameri-shaye
http://petesrocknewsandviews.com/ameri-shaye/
https://online.flippingbook.com/view/312398788/7/
http://www.saltergann.com/amerishaye.html
https://music-mtview.blogspot.com/2021/10/ameri-shaye-stairway-to-heaven-cover.html?m=1
Additional EP Info:
This EP Is a collision of worlds intertwined yet individually diverse in a colorful array of melodies and lyrics that are deep and personal as well as relatable for the listener. With stories of love and loss, self discovery, mental health battles, and acceptance each song is a powerful and sudden realization, an Epiphany.
The battles we fight inside ourselves are sometimes the hardest ones but when we share our experiences and the deepest, darkest parts of us we realize we’re never alone in the darkness.
Phyllis Salter-Gann Co-CEO
Major Record Distribution LLC
Phyllis@majorrecorddistribution.com