IronYun Wins Best New Product Overall and Best New Product Managed Services At 2024 SIA New Products & Solutions Awards

Vaidio 8.0 Release To Usher In New Era of Video Analytics Software-as-a-Service

Stamford, CT, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IronYun, a leader in Vision AI for security, safety, and enterprise operations, proudly announces that the 8.0 release of the Vaidio AI Vision Platform was awarded Best New Product at the Security Industry Association (SIA) 2024 New Products and Solutions (NPS) Awards.

SIA announced that IronYun was “Top among the winners recognized during an award ceremony on the ISC West show floor, receiving the 2024 Best New Product Award for the Vaidio AI Vision Platform 8.0 release, submitted in the Managed Services category.”

“Managed service providers are constantly looking for solutions that will improve operational efficiency and effectiveness,” said Paul Sun, CEO, IronYun. “Vaidio 8.0 is purpose built for service providers with a Kubernetes, microservices, and virtualization-based architecture. We believe that this architecture is unique in our industry and that it will enable security and IT integrators to offer Vaidio Vision AI as a cloud-based subscription software-as-a-service to the SMB market at scale.”

Vaidio 8.0 enables service providers to offer Vision AI as a cost-effective, scalable, easy-to-manage cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Vaidio 8.0 can be rebranded, supports a two-tier service provider model, and, with the Vaidio Service Portal, streamlines Vaidio video analytics SaaS delivery for small and mid-sized cities and organizations across a wide variety of verticals and applications. Note that IronYun considers Vaidio 8.0 to be a Beta release and encourages potential service providers to reach out to explore partnerships ASAP.

About the SIA NPS Award Program

“The SIA NPS Program is the most recognized global platform for launching new products each year. SIA applauds the 2024 SIA NPS Awards honorees of this year’s highly competitive program,” said SIA CEO Don Erickson. “Thanks to the always-thorough consideration of the judges, the SIA NPS Awards is the most trusted awards program for new security technologies, and earning recognition in the NPS awards is a major accomplishment.” View a full list of NPS 2024 honorees here.

About IronYun

IronYun has evolved Vaidio Vision AI to create a resource-efficient, open video analytics platform that converts video into actionable data in applications spanning real-time monitoring and alerting, video search, and business intelligence. IronYun is recognized by IDC as a 'Major Player' in video analytics. The SIA NPS 2024 awards complement the NPS awards that the Vaidio Platform won in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023, for Mobile Applications, Commercial Monitoring, Video Analytics, and Loss Prevention and Article Surveillance Solutions. Vaidio is field-proven to maximize accuracy, performance and cost effectiveness across the industry's broadest array of analytics functions. The Vaidio Platform is deployed across tens of thousands of cameras for government, healthcare, education, retail, transit, and enterprise customers worldwide. Click here to learn more.

Gaëlle Pfister IronYun 663254204 gaelle.pfister@ironyun.com