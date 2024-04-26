Highlights

Transgenerational response to ocean acidification reduces prediction uncertainty.

Two-generations experiment with mature sea urchin was conducted in acidified seawater.

Acclimated parent larvae showed higher survival, less size reduction in acidified water.

Different gene expressions were observed in larvae from acclimated/non-acclimated parents.

Abstract

Transgenerational responses of susceptible calcifying organisms to progressive ocean acidification are an important issue in reducing uncertainty of future predictions. In this study, a two-generation rearing experiment was conducted using mature Mesocentrotus nudus, a major edible sea urchin that occurs along the coasts of northern Japan. Morphological observations and comprehensive gene expression analysis (RNA-seq) of resulting larvae were performed to examine transgenerational acclimation to acidified seawater. Two generations of rearing experiments showed that larvae derived from parents acclimated to acidified seawater tended to have higher survival and show less reduction in body size when exposed to acidified seawater of the same pH, suggesting that a positive carry-over effect occurred. RNA-seq analysis showed that gene expression patterns of larvae originated from both acclimated and non-acclimated parents to acidified seawater tended to be different than control condition, and the gene expression pattern of larvae originated from acclimated parents was substantially different than that of larvae of non-acclimated and control parents.

Iguchi A., Gibu K., Yorifuji M., Nishijima, Suzuki A., Ono T., Matsumoto Y., Inoue M, Fujii M., Muraoka D., Fujita Y., & Takami H., in press. Transgenerational acclimation to acidified seawater and gene expression patterns in a sea urchin. Science of the Total Environment. Article (subscription required).

