Influencing intertidal food web: implications of ocean acidification on the physiological energetics of key species the ‘wedge’ clam Donax faba

Highlights

Daily growth rate & calcium concentration have significantly decreased in acidified condition.

Total antioxidants and antioxidant enzymes showed an upward tendency.

Nutrient composition in clams has altered in acidified condition compared to control.

Prolonged exposure to OA will cause deleterious effects on clams thereby upsetting the intertidal food chain.

Abstract

Ocean acidification has become increasingly severe in coastal areas. It poses emerging threats to coastal organisms and influences ecological functioning. Donax faba, a dominant clam in the intertidal zone of the Bay of Bengal, plays an important role in the coastal food web. This clam has been widely consumed by the local communities and also acts as a staple diet for shorebirds and crustaceans. In this paper, we investigated how acidified conditions will influence the physiology, biochemical constituents, and energetics of Donax faba. Upon incubation for 2 months in lowered pH 7.7 ± 0.05 and control 8.1 ± 0.05 conditions, we found a delayed growth in the acidified conditions followed by decrease in calcium ions in the clam shell. Although not significant, we found the digestive enzymes showed a downward trend. Total antioxidant was significantly increased in the acidified condition compared to the control. Though not significant, the expression level of MDA and antioxidant enzymes (SOD, CAT, GST, GPX, and APX) showed increasing trend in acidified samples. Among nutrients such as amino acids and fatty acids, there was no significant difference between treatments, however, showed a downward trend in the acidified conditions compared to control. Among the minerals, iron and zinc showed significant increase in the acidified conditions. The above results suggest that the clam growth, and physiological energetics may have deleterious effects if exposed for longer durations at lowered pH condition thereby affecting the organisms involved in the coastal food web.

Prakash S. & Kumar A., 2024. Influencing intertidal food web: implications of ocean acidification on the physiological energetics of key species the ‘wedge’ clam Donax faba. Marine Pollution Bulletin 202: 116366. doi: 10.1016/j.marpolbul.2024.116366. Article (subscription required).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related