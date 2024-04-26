Maryland Governor Signs Elijah's Law to Save Lives in Childcare Facilities
EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 25, 2024, Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed Elijah's Law, mandating comprehensive anaphylaxis management in childcare facilities. Named after Elijah Silvera, who tragically died from an allergic reaction, the law requires childcare providers to develop emergency procedures, including training on recognizing anaphylaxis signs and proper administration of weight-appropriate epinephrine auto-injectors.
Delegate Julie Palakovich Carr, a key sponsor, expressed pride in leading the initiative, highlighting its importance for child safety: "With the passage of Elijah's law, Maryland continues to be a national leader in ensuring safe, high-quality childcare."
Chris Peusch of the Maryland State Child Care Association emphasized the law's foundational role in health and safety standards across early childhood settings. "No child should be at risk due to lack of training and policies," Peusch stated.
The law represents collective efforts by organizations like Kaléo, FARE, Allergy & Asthma Foundation of America and Allergy and Asthma Network. "We hope this law will prevent further tragedies," added Thomas Silvera, co-founder of the Elijah-Alavi Foundation. For more details, visit www.elijahalavifoundation.org.
Thomas Silvera, CST, MSHS-PH
Elijah-Alavi Foundation Inc.
tsilvera@elijahalavifoundation.org