Maine DOE Update – April 26, 2024

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Data Team has scheduled the following data reporting webinars for this spring. | More

Public education is the cornerstone of our society and holds us together. On this month’s What Holds Us Together podcast, Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin talks with Steve Bailey, Executive Director of the Maine School Boards Association and Miranda Engstrom, 2023 Hancock County Teacher of the Year and literacy specialist at Lamoine Consolidated School. These champions of education discuss the importance of lifting up the voices of educators and sharing the amazing things happening in schools across Maine through their Maine Loves Public Schools and #LoveMaineSchools campaigns. Listen on Apple or Spotify. | More

Schools, community-based organizations, and childcare providers can apply for the 2024 Maine Out-of-School Time (MOST) Career Exploration grants through the Maine Department of Education (DOE). These grants support meaningful career exploration opportunities for students in grades 4 – 6 that connect students with Maine businesses and career opportunities, which may include experiential learning trips, guest speakers, job shadows, and more! | More

Title I of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) requires each state educational agency that receives Title I funds to create a State Committee of Practitioners (CoP) to advise the State in carrying out its responsibilities under the Title I program. The purpose of this committee is to review any state rules and regulations relating to Title I and provide recommendations concerning processes and procedures related to its implementation. | More

State employees, including the Maine Department of Education (DOE), recently participated in the annual Take ME to Work Day by hosting their children and/or children they know for the day at the Maine Capitol Complex and at state-operated locations across Maine. | More

The following student opportunity was shared by the Secretary of State’s Office. It is nearly 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and organizations across the country are gearing up to recognize this milestone and the history of our nation. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has awarded $28.6 million in School Revolving Renovation Fund (SRRF) loans to 12 school administrative units. | More

A reminder to those families who have opted for home instruction during the 2024-2025 School Year that, per Title 20-A: 5001-A , an annual assessment of academic progress is required. | More

Walk into any classroom at Maranacook Community Middle School and you’d be hard-pressed to identify a 6th grader from an 8th grader in the class. And that’s part of the magic at Maranacook. Instead of being separated by grade level, students are grouped into multiage teams. | More

RSU 40 staff are finding ways to use robotic technology, funded by the Maine Department of Education’s (DOE) Maine Teaches CS Initiative, to support interdisciplinary learning across grade levels. The school’s acquisition of Sphero Bolts and Indi cars is making learning experiences playful and engaging for both students and educators. | More

Educators for a Multilingual Maine (EMME) has announced that Bangor High School student Amanda Tomlinson will receive the EMME 2024 Student of the Year award. | More

As part of the Preschool Development Renewal Grant (PDG) Maine DOE and Maine DHHS are offering the opportunity for a summer summit series in 2024 and 2025 to support communities in their local system alignment and coordination for early childhood care and education programming from birth through the early elementary years. Teams accepted to participate in the summit will also be awarded $800 mini grants to support their efforts in developing and implementing action plans to address an identified early care and education need in their communities. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has partnered with Maine Roads to Quality Professional Development Network and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Office of Child and Family Services to offer a no-cost book study for Maine early care and education professionals (serving children birth-Grade 3) interested in creating more inclusive classrooms. | More

