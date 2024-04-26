Governor Hochul Announces Nearly $25 Million in Capital Awards to Support Delivery of Critical Services to New Yorkers

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an initial round of nearly $25 million in capital grants to 70 nonprofit human services organizations through the Nonprofit Infrastructure Capital Investment Program (NICIP). Administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, NICIP provides capital grants of up to $500,000 to empower nonprofits across the state to undertake projects that improve the delivery of critical services to New Yorkers. Additional NICIP awards will be announced on a rolling basis in the coming months.

“Nonprofit organizations are essential partners in delivering critical services to individuals in need and providing a reliable and consistent safety net for families all across New York,” Governor Hochul said. “The strong response to this opportunity serves as a reminder that these organizations, too often, lack sufficient capital funding to invest in their missions and serve New Yorkers. We'll continue to support the organizations that are helping those in need across our state.”

Governor Hochul launched the $60 million NICIP opportunity in October 2023 to make targeted investments throughout the State in capital construction projects that improve the quality, efficiency and accessibility of nonprofit human services organizations that serve New Yorkers. Qualifying nonprofit organizations are eligible to receive between $50,000 and $500,000 in NICIP funding for reimbursement of eligible capital costs including technology, renovations and expansion of space used for direct program services as well as renovations that enhance energy efficiency or accessibility.

DASNY received over 500 NICIP applications which are being processed on a rolling, first-come, first-served basis. All applications are expected to be reviewed and scored by the end of May 2024 with additional award announcements to follow.

NICIP builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to protecting and supporting the nonprofit sector, which delivers critical resources and services to New Yorkers across the state. Last year, Governor Hochul announced more than $63 million in capital funding awards for more than 30 New York colleges and universities to support major construction projects, new equipment, and other investments in university infrastructure The Governor also recently announced nearly $38 million to strengthen nonprofits’ facility security and overall preparedness, $13 million for organizations providing career training to New Yorkers with developmental disabilities, and $2.7 million in funding for organizations serving veterans.