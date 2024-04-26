Renowned Psychoanalyst Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin Launches "The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina" on Voiceamerica

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Show Strikes a Chord with Global Audiences in 40 Countries

Dr. Nina also hosted "The Dr. Nina Show" on L.A. Talk Radio for six years and authored five books, including three academic psychoanalytic books

Renowned radio host, author, and bestselling author, Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin– one of the nation's leading psychoanalysts known for the psychology of eating—has launched "The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina" on VoiceAmerica's Health & Wellness Channel.

The show airs weekly on VoiceAmerica.com. It is live on Thursdays at noon PST and available as a podcast on VoiceAmerica and all podcast platforms.

Dr. Nina says, "My show helps listeners identify hidden triggers, stop emotional eating, and create permanent, sustainable weight loss without dieting, counting macros, or spending hours in the gym. Since VoiceAmerica is an internet radio platform, it has a global reach, and I'm thrilled to bring my message to a worldwide audience."

Dr. Nina's signature message of, "It's not what you're eating, it's what's eating 'at' you" is resonating with hundreds of thousands of listeners from around the globe in no less than 33 countries.

As founder of The Binge Cure Method, she guides emotional eaters to create lasting food freedom so they can take back control of their lives and feel good in their bodies.

In this live podcast, Dr. Nina shares her expertise on how to overcome emotional eating by looking at the underlying reasons for "why" someone is emotionally eating instead of focusing on "what" they're eating. She offers practical strategies for how to make peace with food by changing our relationship with ourselves.

Listeners are encouraged to liberate themselves from emotional eating, regain control, and feel good in their bodies.

The message is resonating, as the podcast has over 5000+ downloads per month (and growing) and people in 40 countries are tuning in, including listeners from the U.S., Austria, Australia, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Egypt, England, Georgia, Germany, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Mauritius, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, and Uruguay.

The notion of a "cure" is controversial as Dr. Nina makes it clear she does not believe in eating disorder recovery, offering a more hopeful perspective.

She emphasizes, "Recovery suggests a never-ending process of having to think about food choices for the rest of your life. I reject that completely. Instead, I believe in liberation. Liberation means being set free from oppression, from the ideas and behaviors that make binge eating disorder feel like a lifelong prison sentence. It is possible to achieve liberation from soul-sucking diets, guilt, shame, and bingeing, once and for all."

To listen to the podcast, visit https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4167

About Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin

Dr. Nina's personal history with eating disorders fuels her passion for helping others. She once considered herself "the poster child for eating disorders." After struggling for 15 years she went to therapy–but she went for anxiety. She never disclosed her disordered relationship with food to her therapist, yet she left therapy completely healed from all eating disorders.

How was this possible? Food was never the problem; it was a negative "solution" to the problem. She became a psychotherapist because she wanted to help other people stop the obsession and madness about food, weight, and body image.

Now, as a psychoanalyst, author, and radio host, Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin helps people all over the world make peace with food.

About Voiceamerica

