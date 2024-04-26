【Tap into Southeast Asia market】Mega roadshow kicks off in Singapore today (26 April)

MACAU, April 26 - 【MGTO】MGTO organizes Updates Seminar in Singapore to attract leisure and MICE travelers from Southeast Asia

Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the mega roadshow in Singapore was unveiled by an opening ceremony today (26 April). The event showcases the vibrant scene of Macao’s “tourism +” in a kaleidoscope of dimensions, highlighting the destination appeal for Singaporeans as a promotional endeavor to expand the Southeast Asia market.

Deputy Director of MGTO, Cheng Wai Tong, Deputy Chairman Outbound of the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS), Wee Hee Ling, and Executive Director of Board of Directors of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Elaine Wong, officiated the opening ceremony for the roadshow. Representatives of the six integrated resort enterprises, Air Macau and travel trade from Macao were present at the occasion, along with members of Singapore’s tourism sector, media and residents.

Promote Macao’s development into a world centre of tourism and leisure

Cheng Wai Tong expressed in his remarks that as a unique city teeming with fascinations within four hours by flight, Macao has always been a short-haul destination that won the fondness of Singapore travelers. The roadshow and updates seminar are organized to showcase the offerings of “tourism +” Macao has striven to develop in recent years, and the city’s latest development as a world centre of tourism and leisure, to appeal to more Singapore visitors. Whether it is their first trip or revisit to Macao, MGTO warmly welcomes visitors to enjoy a vacation with family and friends or join MICE events in Macao.

Colorful roadshow in design after Rubik’s Cube

The mega roadshow is held at Suntec City Atrium (Convention Centre) in Singapore from 25 – 28 April, as MGTO’s second mega promotional event held overseas this year (2024). The venue is located amid Marina Central District, one of the mega shopping centres in Singapore. Designed after Rubik’s Cube, a special space is created with colorful key visual that manifests the vibrant scene of Macao’s cultural diversity and harmony blended with the unique splendor of “tourism +”.

Vibrant “tourism +” boosts destination appeal

The roadshow features a variety of check-in backdrops, themed booths and interactive games, such as the interactive game zone themed as Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK, virtual reality (VR) motor-racing simulator and VR skywalk on Macau Tower. In an ongoing way, the roadshow is enlivened by Portuguese folk dance, magic show, acrobatics, as well as singing performances presented by Singapore’s vocal band MICappella, singers Annette Lee, Ben Hum and Benjamin Kheng. The Economic Development Bureau of Hengqin, six integrated resort enterprises from Macao and Air Macau have set up booths to showcase their newest tourism facilities and products. MGTO also partners with local tourism businesses to present special offers on air tickets, hotels and other travel experiences to spark Singaporeans’ interest in visiting Macao.

Spectators can collect stamps and enjoy interactive moments at the roadshow, where a lucky draw is held daily to engage the public more deeply and attract visitors to Macao for a first-hand experience of “tourism +”.

Singapore travel KOL fuels destination branding

Besides boosting the roadshow’s presence online in advance, Singapore travel KOL, The Travel Intern, also comes to the roadshow to share Macao travel tips and gastronomic highlights, to energize audience’s intent to travel to Macao and fuel destination branding.

Abundant special offers attract international visitors

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR, MGTO has launched the scheme “My Treats for You” of special travel offers for international visitors (from beyond the Greater China region). To attract international visitations to Macao, 250,000 gifts are rolled out including special offers on air tickets, cross-border transportation, hotel accommodation, dining, entertainment and show tickets. Targeting Singapore as a visitor market, MGTO partners with Air Macau and travel agencies in Singapore and Macao to launch different special offers to attract Singaporean visitors and expand the diversity of travel markets.

For more information about the mega roadshow, please visit the themed website (https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/experience-macao-singapore-roadshow) or MGTO’s platforms on social media.