Long An, Japan's Okayama city explore cooperation opportunities

VIETNAM, April 26 - LONG AN — Leaders of Việt Nam's southern Long An province and Japan’s Okayama city engaged in a dialogue on April 26 to discuss cooperation between the two localities.

Mayor of Okayama City Omori Masao expressed interest in Long An’s strategic location and development potential with an abundant and skilled workforce, which provides a favourable condition for Okayama firms to explore investment, expand commercial activities in cold storage and transshipment and collaborate in training technical and nursing staff.

Representatives of Okayama firms highlighted their need for a better understanding of Long An’s investment environment in the realms of automobile recycling and component production, construction machinery and nursing home.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phạm Tấn Hòa said the proposed areas of cooperation suit local development conditions.

He encouraged Okayama to designate a focal point to facilitate communication and collaboration with Long An authorities and business associations. This would help solidify the joint statement signed between the two localities and move toward concrete action.

On the occasion, the Okayama Chamber of Commerce & Industry signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Long An Business Association and Young Entrepreneurs’ Association to expand cooperation in the fields of labour, industry, tourism, education and culture. — VNS

