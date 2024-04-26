Submit Release
Vietnamese Ambassador presents credentials to RoK President

VIETNAM, April 26 - SEOUL – Vietnamese Ambassador to the Republic of Korea (RoK) Vũ Hồ on April 26 presented his credentials to RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol.

At a reception for the diplomat held afterwards, the RoK President expressed his impression of the warm welcome of Vietnamese leaders during his visit to Vietnam last June. He also expressed his belief that Ambassador Hồ, with his enthusiasm and experience, will have a successful working term, contributing to the sound development of relations between Vietnam and the RoK.

Ambassador Ho affirmed he will make every effort to continue to strengthen and deepen the bilateral relations, especially in fields related to core technology, future technology and green technology, saying that they will be new development drivers for economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Ambassador expressed his hope that the RoK President will continue to pay attention and create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community who are living, studying and working in the RoK to further contribute to the host country's socio-economic development as well as the bilateral relations. - VNS

