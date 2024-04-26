NA Chairman Huệ to be relieved from all duties

VIETNAM, April 26 - HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ will be relieved from his duties as the leader of the 15th-tenure National Assembly for the term 2021-26, and as a member of the Politburo and the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee.

The decision was approved at a meeting of the Party Central Committee on Friday.

The conclusion of the meeting reads that Huệ was a key member of the Party and the State who received formal training and matured from the grassroots level to hold important roles in the Party and the Government.

However, according to reports from the Central Inspection Committee and relevant departments, he has violated regulations as a Party member and his responsibilities as a leader, particularly as a Politburo member, a member of the Party secretariat and the Party Central Committee, and is held accountable for his actions.

Huệ’s wrongdoings have led to negative public opinions and affected the reputation of the Party, the State and himself, the meeting statement reads.

Aware of his responsibilities towards the Party, the State and the people, Huệ has submitted a resignation letter to be relieved from duties, which has been approved by the Party Central Committee.

Lê Viết Chữ, former member of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee and former Party Secretary of Quảng Ngãi Province, was also issued a disciplinary decision.

According to reports, he demonstrated a significant decline in political ideology and morality, committing severe violations to Party regulations and State laws in executing his duties and tasks.

He also violated Party regulations in his position as a local leader, being involved in misconduct and bribery causing serious consequences and resentment among the public, affecting the reputation of the local Party committee and authorities, says the statement.

Based on the nature, extent and consequences of his violations and regulations of the Party, Chữ is expelled from the Party. — VNS