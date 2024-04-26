Vietnamese leaders offer condolences to Tanzania over devastating floods

VIETNAM, April 26 -

HÀ NỘI – Acting President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on April 26 cabled a message of condolences to President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan on serious human and property damage caused by the recent heavy rains and floods in the African country.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính also sent a similar message to his Tanzanian counterpart Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn extended his sympathy to Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation January Yusuf Makamba. - VNS