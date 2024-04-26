MassDEP Seeks Public Comments on Cleanup Plan to Restore the Health of Pathogen-Impaired Waterbodies in Massachusetts 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) will hold public information sessions on Wednesday, May 8, and Thursday, May 9, 2024, to seek stakeholder input on a statewide draft plan to reduce pathogens in Massachusetts rivers, streams, and estuaries.

The first session will be held in-person from 1-3 p.m. on May 8 in MassDEP’s Central Regional Office, located at 8 New Bond St in Worcester. The second information session is virtual and will be held from 6-8 p.m. on May 9, hosted via Zoom. To participate via Zoom, you must register in advance of the meeting. Click here to register. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

MassDEP has prepared a draft statewide restoration plan for controlling certain types of bacteria, such as E. coli, enterococci, and fecal coliform, which are indicators of contamination from sewage and/or feces of warm-blooded wildlife (mammals and birds). Pollutant sources may include failing septic systems, pet waste, wildlife waste, agriculture, recreational waters use management, combined sewer overflows, stormwater, illicit sewer connections, failing infrastructure, and wastewater treatment plants or publicly owned treatment works.

The objective of this draft plan for total maximum daily load (TMDL) is to ensure that the level of indicator bacteria in each contaminated water source meets the established water quality criteria of the Massachusetts Surface Water Quality Standards for pathogens.

The restoration plan is a statewide report consisting of a core document and watershed-specific appendices. It covers approximately 1,017 river-miles and 11 square miles of estuaries, within 28 watersheds identified in the Final Massachusetts Integrated List of Waters for the Clean Water Act 2018/2020 Reporting Cycle.

At the information sessions, MassDEP staff will present the draft TMDL for limiting pathogens to the amounts that the waterbodies can absorb without violating established criteria in the Massachusetts Surface Water Quality Standards and impairing designated uses such as fishing and recreational activities.

A copy of this Draft TMDL (including 28 appendices) is available on MassDEP’s website.

The public comment period ends at 5 p.m., June 10, 2024. Written comments can be submitted to: Timothy Fox, Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, Watershed Planning Program, 8 New Bond Street, Worcester, MA 01606. Electronic format comments should be sent to: Timothy.M.Fox@mass.gov and include ‘Statewide Pathogen TMDL (CN 515.0) comments’ in the subject line.

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and to ensure a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth; to provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives; and to ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities we serve.

###