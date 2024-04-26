Oklahoma Joe's Pitmaster Reveals Secrets to Backyard BBQ Success
STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spring’s sizzling sunshine practically begs for backyard cookouts with friends and family. Enhance the BBQ experience by smoking the food. There’s no need to be a pitmaster – it’s simpler than one might imagine.
From his own backyard, Pitmaster Jonathan Jones, talks about the art of smoking food. He’ll share tips to master smoking, including how to take the intimidation and guesswork out of smoking, along with how to control the temperature, so authentic BBQ can be replicated at home.
From ribs to brisket and fish to vegetables, Jonathan shares where anyone can find easy recipes for a legendary backyard BBQ experience.
For more information, please visit https://www.OklahomaJoes.com.
About Oklahoma Joe’s:
Oklahoma Joe’s has been a trusted name in BBQ since 1987. Our passion for smoked meats and authentic flavors drives us to share our expertise with backyard enthusiasts. From smokers to rubs, we’ve got everything you need to elevate your grilling game. Join the Oklahoma Joe’s family and taste the difference.
