Hubbell Incorporated Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Shelton, CT, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be paid June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2024.



Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2023 revenues of $5.4 billion, Hubbell solutions energize economies and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

