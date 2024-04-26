Commission awards prizes to outstanding architectural works across Europe

Yesterday, the Commission and the Mies van der Rohe Foundation in Barcelona announced the winners of the 2024 European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award (Eumies Awards).

The winners of the main prize in the architecture category are Gustav Düsing and Max Hacke, from Berlin, with their Study Pavilion on the campus of the Technical University of Braunschweig. The winner of the Emerging Architect Prize is SUMA Arquitectura in Madrid, with the Gabriel García Márquez Library in Barcelona. The main prize is €60,000 and the Emerging Architect Prize amounts to €30,000.

Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “Architecture is a fundamental part not just of our European culture, but also of sustainable development and people’s well-being. The winners of the 2024 EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award demonstrate this very clearly. Their works reflect the principles of the New European Bauhaus, bringing the green transition into people’s everyday lives and living spaces. My heartfelt congratulations to the architects and collaborators behind these endeavours!”

The award ceremony will take place on 14 May 2024, in the Mies van der Rohe Pavilion in Barcelona. This will kick off a travelling exhibition showcasing the nominated, shortlisted and winning projects in each prize group. An app is also available to view and locate nominated works.

The EU Prize for Contemporary Architecture is a biennial prize celebrating excellence in architectural works built across Europe. It highlights the involvement of the European Union in supporting both the quality and diversity of European architectural expression and its role in defining a common European culture. The awards are supported by the Creative Europe Programme.

Since 2001, the prize has been co-organised by the Commission and the Fundació Mies van der Rohe. From its creation in 1988 until 1998, the prize was called the Mies van der Rohe Award.