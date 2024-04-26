Submit Release
EU steps up humanitarian assistance for Palestinians

In light of the continued deterioration of the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the steady rise of needs on the ground, the Commission is stepping up its funding to support Palestinians affected by the ongoing war.

The EU has now allocated an additional €68 million in the form of humanitarian aid to be channelled through partner organisations already assisting Palestinians in Gaza and across the region. This support aims to scale up the desperately needed food assistance, nutritional, health, water and sanitation and shelter support, amongst others. This support brings total EU humanitarian assistance to €193 million for Palestinians in need inside Gaza and across the region in 2024.

Furthermore, the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge operation in aid of people in Gaza continues to transport vital supplies provided by humanitarian partners and EU Member States. The latest flight will deliver emergency supplies today and two additional flights are scheduled for the first week of May.

The EU has funded 2 convoys transporting over 130 tonnes of shelter, health, water and sanitation supplies donated by Ireland and humanitarian partners. These items, deployed from Dubai, are being transported to Gaza in coordination with the Global Logistics Cluster via Jordan. The Commission is constantly monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide further assistance as required.

