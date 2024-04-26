Soldier of Fortune Magazine Now Offers Subscriptions
"Fans have been asking how they can support us as we continue to grow, and this is what we came up with," publisher Susan Katz Keating said.TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to requests from readers, Soldier of Fortune Magazine now offers subscriptions on its popular social media site, publisher Susan Katz Keating said.
"Fans have been asking how they can support us as we continue to grow, and this is what we came up with. It's a great way for them to be part of our extended team," Keating said.
Subscriptions are available on the Soldier of Fortune social media page on the Meta platform, Keating said. The page has more than 856,000 followers, and has seen a surge in growth this year.
"We had the so-called 'hockey stick' phenomenon, where you see a sharp rise in followers," Keating said. In one month alone, the page grew by 7,000 followers, she said.
The upsurge comes from a combination of engaging content and camaraderie.
"We have a genuine community at Soldier of Fortune Magazine," Keating said. "We have inside jokes, running themes, and true fellowship. People have formed real-world friendships through their connection to Soldier of Fortune."
Introductory subscriptions are $4.99 per month. Among the perks are exclusive content and behind the scenes looks at Soldier of Fortune, its writers, and forthcoming projects.
The jewel in the Soldier of Fortune crown is its website offering a unique range of content that includes sections on Security; War; survival; reader-submitted content in The Fire Pit; and Dispatches from publisher Keating.
Keating has been the publisher of Soldier of Fortune since April 2022, when she bought the touchstone publication. Other initiatives she has launched include reports from the field, and a new shop featuring the brand's red beret logo.
