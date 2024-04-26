Submit Release
Agricultural aid is humanitarian aid

In 2022, FAO reached at least 36 million people* with direct emergency and resilience assistance to households and individuals in 77 countries worldwide to save lives and livelihoods. This assistance was delivered in partnership with 49 international and 287 national partners. The main emergency and resilience interventions were in support of crop production (19 million people assisted with inputs and technical assistance/capacity development), the livestock sector and animal health (14.5 million people assisted with vaccinations of more than 35 million animals, emergency feed distributions, value chain assistance, and technical assistance/training); 3.2 million beneficiaries received USD 67 million worth of Cash and Voucher Assistance in 34 countries; and 1.4 million people, including farmers, partners and government staff were trained. FAO further assisted millions through indirect assistance by working on policy, food systems, global public goods such as food security monitoring, analysis and early warning and broader sector support.

The most significant beneficiary reach was in Afghanistan (6.2 million people); South Sudan (4.2 million people); Pakistan (3.5 million people); Ethiopia (2.8 million people); Somalia (2.8 million people) and Sudan (2.6 million people).

*While maximum efforts are taken to avoid double counting, because households receive multiple benefits, they may be accounted for in more than one sector. The 36 million figure removes double counts, but the breakdown among sectors and modalities cannot completely control for this. Therefore, when adding the sector and modality specific numbers, the total exceeds 36 million.

