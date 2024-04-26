Quantum Cryptography market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Quantum Cryptography Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Component (Software, Hardware), by Software (Encryption Algorithms, Key Management Solutions, Other), by Hardware (Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Devices, Quantum Random Number Generators (QRNG), Quantum Cryptography Communication Systems, Other), by Application (Network Security, Data Centre Security, Secure Communication, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Other), by Industry Vertical (Government and Defence, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aerospace, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global quantum cryptography market was valued at US$190.4 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Heightened Awareness of Quantum-Safe Security

The growing awareness of the impending threat posed by quantum computing to existing cryptographic systems has spurred interest in quantum-safe security solutions. Organizations across various sectors are proactively seeking quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms and protocols to future-proof their security infrastructure against emerging quantum threats. Quantum cryptography, with its inherent resistance to quantum attacks, has emerged as a viable solution for addressing the security challenges posed by quantum computing advancements.

Increasing Incidence of Cyber Espionage and Surveillance

The prevalence of cyber espionage and surveillance activities conducted by nation-states and threat actors underscores the need for secure communication channels that are impervious to interception and eavesdropping. Quantum cryptography offers the promise of unbreakable encryption and secure key distribution, making it an ideal solution for protecting classified information, government communications, and sensitive corporate data from unauthorized access and surveillance.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report

https://www.visiongain.com/report/quantum-cryptography-market-2024/#download_sampe_div

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Quantum Cryptography Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the quantum cryptography market. On one hand, the pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation across various sectors, leading to increased awareness of cybersecurity threats and the need for advanced encryption technologies. This heightened awareness has driven demand for quantum-safe encryption solutions, as organizations seek to protect their sensitive data from evolving cyber threats.

However, the pandemic has also posed challenges to the quantum cryptography market. Supply chain disruptions, workforce shortages, and economic uncertainties have affected the pace of research and development in quantum technologies, delaying the commercialization of quantum-safe encryption solutions. Additionally, budget constraints and shifting priorities among enterprises have led to some delays in the adoption of quantum cryptography solutions.

Despite these challenges, the pandemic has underscored the importance of cybersecurity in an increasingly digitized world. As organizations prioritize data security and resilience against cyber threats, the demand for quantum-safe encryption solutions is expected to remain strong. Moreover, the growing investments in quantum computing infrastructure and talent development by governments and industry players are likely to drive innovation and market growth in the post-pandemic era. Overall, while the COVID-19 pandemic has presented obstacles to the quantum cryptography market, it has also highlighted the critical need for secure and resilient encryption technologies, positioning quantum cryptography as a key solution for the future cybersecurity landscape.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain’s 406-page report provides 129 tables and 188 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global quantum cryptography market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Quantum Cryptography. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including component, software, hardware, application, and industry vertical and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing quantum cryptography market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Demand for Secure Communication Networks in Defence and Military Applications

Defence and military organizations have stringent security requirements for protecting classified information, mission-critical communications, and sensitive defence systems. Quantum cryptography offers unparalleled security for secure communication networks used in defence and military applications, providing robust protection against interception, tampering, and cyber attacks. The demand for quantum-safe cryptographic solutions in defence and military sectors is driven by the need to safeguard national security interests and maintain strategic advantage in an increasingly interconnected and digitally driven world.

Growing Concerns Over Quantum-Safe Migration Strategies

As the threat of quantum computing to traditional cryptographic systems becomes more imminent, organizations are grappling with the challenge of transitioning to quantum-safe encryption methods. Quantum cryptography provides a viable migration path towards achieving quantum-safe security, offering cryptographic primitives and protocols that are resilient to attacks from quantum computers. The demand for quantum-safe migration strategies and solutions is driven by the need to future-proof cryptographic infrastructure and protect sensitive data assets from quantum threats.

Get Detailed ToC

https://www.visiongain.com/report/quantum-cryptography-market-2024/

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Investments in Research and Development of Quantum Cryptography Technologies

Government agencies, academic institutions, and private sector organizations are investing heavily in research and development initiatives aimed at advancing quantum cryptography technologies. These efforts focus on developing new cryptographic algorithms, protocols, and hardware implementations that leverage the principles of quantum mechanics to deliver secure communication solutions. The influx of funding and resources into quantum cryptography research and development is driving innovation and fuelling the growth of the global quantum cryptography market.

Market Expansion Opportunities for the Market Players

Market expansion opportunities abound for players in the quantum cryptography market, driven by several factors that promise to reshape the industry landscape. One significant opportunity lies in geographical expansion, particularly into emerging markets. As digitalization and cybersecurity concerns continue to rise globally, emerging economies in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa represent untapped potential for quantum cryptography solutions. By establishing a presence in these markets, market players can capitalize on growing demand for advanced encryption technologies and secure key distribution mechanisms. Moreover, setting up manufacturing units in lucrative markets offers another avenue for expansion. This strategic move not only enables cost-effective production but also allows market players to cater to local demand more efficiently while maintaining quality standards. By localizing manufacturing operations, companies can also navigate regulatory requirements and cultural nuances, further enhancing their competitiveness in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the quantum cryptography market are Crypta Labs, Cryptomathic, HP Development Company, International Business Machines Corporation, ISARA Corporation, MagiQ Technologies, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Post-Quantum, Quantum Machines Ltd., Quantum Xchange, Qubitekk, Quintessence Labs, SecureRF Corporation, Toshiba Corporation. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

26 March 2024, Toshiba and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), a world leader in networking solutions, services, and software, has revealed their quantum secure communication platform. The OFCnet has been connected to the Ciena and Toshiba exhibit booths through the quantum secure connection, which use multiplexing technology and the QKD trusted node to secure network traffic across the current fibre optic cables.

24 Oct 2023, QuintessenceLabs, known for its quantum-safe encryption, and 1touch.io, a leader in sensitive data analysis, have formed a strategic Independent Software Vendor (ISV) alliance. The partnership is expected to fortify business defences against the risks that quantum computing poses to cryptography.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com . Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the technology sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: contactus@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.

Contact

Visiongain Reports Limited

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7336 6100

Email: contactus@visiongain.com

Web: www.visiongain.com