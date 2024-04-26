Exploring the Industrial Dust Collector Market Trends and Innovations from 2022 to 2031 | Grows at a CAGR of 4.4%

Owing to increasing industrialization across the world witnessed significant growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,The industrial dust collector market size was valued at $7.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on the type of product, the market is segmented into dry dust collectors and wet scrubber dust collectors. Among these, the dry dust collector segment held the largest market share in 2021, driven by heightened demand across various industries.

The market is further analyzed based on media type, distinguishing between woven and non-woven segments. The non-woven segment is poised for a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) due to its versatile applications across different industries.

Additionally, the market is scrutinized concerning various end-users, including pharmaceuticals, chemical industry, food & beverage, textile, and others. In 2021, the food and beverage segment recorded significant revenue growth, spurred by escalating consumer demand. While the industrial dust collector market is primarily propelled by the expansion of chemical and textile industries, its growth is hindered by the substantial capital and operational expenses associated with dust collectors.

Driving Demands:

North America emerged as the revenue leader in the global industrial dust collector market in 2021. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to dominate the market forecast, exhibiting the highest CAGR, attributed to the escalating utilization of diverse industrial dust collector equipment in the chemical industry.

With a growing awareness of workplace hazards posed by dust and particulate matter exposure, governments and organizations are emphasizing the importance of industrial dust collectors in maintaining a safe working environment. Stringent regulations mandating air quality standards necessitate the installation of dust collectors in industrial facilities.

As the industrial sector expands, particularly in emerging economies, the demand for dust collectors is expected to surge. These collectors not only mitigate equipment wear and maintenance costs but also minimize downtime. Furthermore, industries may face penalties for non-compliance with environmental regulations, making dust collector installation a cost-effective preventive measure.

Key players in the industrial dust collector market adopted various strategies to sustain harsh competition. For instance, in June 2022, CECO Environmental Corp. acquired Western Air Ducts Ltd. which is a leading manufacturer and seller of dust & fume extraction system, even this Western Air Ducts Ltd. makes use of smart technology to recognize demand, modify and regulate airflow and particulate matter, and cut energy expenditures by 40%. This acquisition will increase its capacity to offer rapid in-stock solutions and prompt shipping by adding a line of standard-size cartridges and bag dust collector.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the industrial dust collector market report include Donaldson Company, Inc., Atlas Copco Ab, Span Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd. (American Air Filter Company, Inc.), Ceco Environmental Corp., Babcock And Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Flsmidth And Co. A/S, Thermax Limited, And Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial dust collector market trends and dynamics.

By product type, the dry dust collectors segment accounted for a higher revenue share of the market share in 2021. Furthermore, the wet scrubber dust collectors segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR.

Depending on media type, the non-woven segment dominated the industrial dust collector market, in terms of revenue in 2021.

By end user, the food and beverages segment dominated the industrial dust collector market, in terms of revenue in 2021; however, the pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominated the industrial dust collector market share in terms of revenue in 2021, and Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

