Smart Shelves Market to Exceed USD 15.54 billion, Growing At a CAGR Of 21.8% by 2030
Smart shelves offer real-time inventory tracking, reducing the likelihood of stockouts and overstock situationsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Smart Shelves Market size was valued at USD 3.21 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 15.54 billion in 2030 with a growing CAGR of 21.8% Over the Forecast Period of 2023-2030.
The smart shelves market is experiencing a rapid surge in growth, fueled by the escalating demand for advanced inventory management solutions across various industries. These innovative shelves integrate cutting-edge technologies such as RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification), IoT (Internet of Things), and AI (Artificial Intelligence) to provide real-time data analytics and optimize inventory tracking and replenishment processes. With the ability to automatically detect product movement, monitor shelf stock levels, and generate actionable insights, smart shelves empower retailers to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and maximize profitability.
One of the key drivers propelling the smart shelves market is the increasing adoption of digital transformation strategies by retail chains and supermarkets to stay competitive in the dynamic marketplace. By deploying smart shelves equipped with sensors and connectivity features, retailers can gain valuable insights into consumer behavior, preferences, and purchasing patterns. This data enables them to tailor their product assortments, pricing strategies, and promotional campaigns more effectively, thereby driving sales and improving customer satisfaction.
Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Smart Shelves industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Smart Shelves market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.
Major companies profiled in the market report include
Huawei, Pricer, Honeywell, Trax, SES-Imagotag, Samsung, Avery Dennison, E Ink, NEXCOM, DreamzTech Solutions, Tronitag, Solum, Mago S.A., Sennco, PCCW Solutions, NXP semiconductor, Wiseshelf, Diebold Nixdorf, Minew, AWM Smart Shelves, Happiest Minds, Software AG, and others .
Research objectives:
The latest research report has been formulated using industry-verified data. It provides a detailed understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers engaged in this market, their pricing analysis, product offerings, gross revenue, sales network & distribution channels, profit margins, and financial standing. The report’s insightful data is intended to enlighten the readers interested in this business sector about the lucrative growth opportunities in the Smart Shelves market.
It has segmented the global Smart Shelves market
By Components
Hardware
Software and solutions
Professional services
By Enterprise Size
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
By Application
Inventory Management
Pricing Management
Content Management
Planogram Management
By End-user
Departmental Stores
Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Others
Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:
A comprehensive study of market size, share and dynamics is a global Smart Shelves 'market research report and a thorough survey of developments in the field.
It offers an in-depth overview of revenue growth and an analysis of the total business benefits.
In addition to the strategic landscape for commodity pricing and marketing, the Smart Shelves ' industry research also provides key players.
This is a new post covering the latest impact on the target market. The research report addresses the rapidly evolving market climate as well as the initial and future impact assessment
