Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,611 in the last 365 days.

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire held April 25th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3UnvaCS

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 30th.

April 25th

Presentation Ticker(s)
Amphibian Capital Private
Vinanz Limited OTCQB: VINZF | AQSE: BTC
Exodus Movement, Inc. OTCQX: EXOD
Panel: Digital Assets: The Future is now: How Digital assets, Blockchain and AI will change the world as we know it.

Moderator: Enzo Villani, Chairman & CEO, Alpha Transform Holdings
Panelists: F. Daniel Siciliano, Chairman of the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks & Co-founder/CEO of Nikkl
Michael Terpin, General Partner, Alpha Transform Holdings and Transform Ventures
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC OTCQX: GDLC
Bitcoin Well Inc. OTCQB: BCNWF | TSXV: BTCW
Montis Group Private
Constellation Network Private
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. OTCQB: NPPTF | TSXV: NDA
Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. OTCQB: BTCWF | CSE: BTC
Defi Technologies Inc./Valour Inc. OTCQB: DEFTF | CBOE CA: DEFI
Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund OTCQX: BITW
BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. OTCQX: BMNR
Alpha Transform Holdings Private


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, the VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more