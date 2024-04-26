Sentrics and Montereau Senior Living Forge Strategic Partnership

The Tulsa Area Community to Add Full Sentrics360 Suite of Solutions

DAYTONA, FL, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentrics, the leading provider of technology solutions in the senior living industry, proudly announces its new partnership with Montereau Senior Living, a premier not-for-profit retirement community in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Montereau Senior Living has long been committed to providing exceptional services and amenities to its residents, and this strategic alliance with Sentrics will further enhance the quality of life for seniors in the community.

By joining forces with Sentrics, Montereau Senior Living is poised to take its resident experience to new heights. Through Sentrics' comprehensive suite of integrated solutions, Montereau will leverage cutting-edge technologies to provide personalized care, foster engagement, and promote overall well-being among its residents.

As part of this collaboration, Montereau will implement the complete Sentrics360 suite of solutions, that provide seamless integration of resident engagement, TV services, life safety, and Data Analytics. Giving Montereau visibility into residents' activities, while improving communication and streamlining staff workflows. With the thousands of data points collected throughout their community, Sentrics will help Montereau identify opportunities for improvement without compromising the resident experience. This ensures that they can deliver the highest standard of care, instilling confidence in both families and residents.

With thousands of communities under its umbrella, Sentrics is renowned for revolutionizing senior care by providing technology solutions that cater to the unique needs of older adults. Sentrics360, the comprehensive suite offered by Sentrics, empowers operators to enhance resident engagement, TV/phone/Internet, life safety, and data/analytics in a single data-driven platform. This comprehensive approach empowers the community's staff to deliver highly personalized services, improving satisfaction and enriching experiences for both residents and staff.

"We are thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with Montereau Senior Living," said Peter Bailey, Chief Executive Officer at Sentrics. "Montereau's unwavering commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with Sentrics' mission to empower senior living communities with innovative technologies. Together, we will set new standards in senior care, ensuring residents receive the highest level of support, engagement, and quality of life."

About Sentrics:

Sentrics is the premier provider of technology solutions in the senior living industry, serving over 7,500 communities nationwide. At the core of Sentrics' offerings lies the Sentrics360 suite, empowering owners and operators to enhance resident quality of life and provide families with peace of mind. Sentrics' comprehensive suite includes life safety, health & wellness, engagement, and entertainment technologies, all seamlessly integrated within a single community platform. For more information, visit www.sentrics.com.

About Montereau Senior Living:

Montereau Senior Living is a premier not-for-profit retirement community located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dedicated to serving older adults and their families, Montereau offers life-enriching Independent Living options, supported by top-tier services and amenities. With a focus on the financial security and well-being of its residents through the Life Care program, Montereau provides a continuum of highly rated Short- and Long-Term Care services. For more information, visit www.montereau.net.

