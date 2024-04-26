Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market to Surpass USD 1599.32 Million by 2030 Fueled by Sustainability Drive
Growing beverage demand, plastic waste concerns, and global industry expansion drive Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market's rise.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market was valued at USD 1124.62 Million in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 1599.32 Million by 2030, with a compound annual growth of 4.5% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope
The global Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market is on an upward trajectory, driven by the escalating concerns regarding plastic waste and its detrimental impact on the environment. The rising demand for beverages, coupled with changing lifestyles favoring convenience, is propelling the need for beverage carton packaging machines. The industry's growth is further fueled by the burgeoning beverage market worldwide, promising a surge in demand for these machines in the foreseeable future.
Manufacturers in the sector are offering tailored solutions to cater to the diverse needs of customers. Customizations include specifications such as speed, packs per minute, package types, drive systems, safety components, human-machine interfaces, and more. The demand for bespoke designs in carton packaging machines is anticipated to amplify market growth, notwithstanding challenges such as high acquisition costs potentially limiting market penetration among smaller suppliers.
Major Key Players Included are:
Jacob White Packaging Ltd, Douglas Machine Inc, Krones AG, Tishma Technologies, Cariba S.r.l, R.A. Jones, Mpac Group plc, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Bradman Lake Group Ltd, KHS GmbH and other players.
Market Analysis
Increasing consumption of beverages is a driving force behind the growth of the Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market. The global food & beverage industry is witnessing steady growth due to factors such as population expansion, evolving consumer preferences, and rising disposable incomes. This surge in demand extends to beverages like juices, dairy products, and soft drinks, necessitating suitable packaging solutions such as beverage cartons.
An expanding market for disposable and takeaway beverages presents a ripe opportunity for manufacturers to diversify into other beverage segments. Venturing into functional drinks, sports beverages, ready-to-drink coffee, and alcoholic beverages can unlock new growth avenues. Customizing carton designs to meet the specific needs of these segments enables manufacturers to capture a larger market share.
Segment Analysis
The Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market is segmented into Top Load Cartoner, Horizontal End Side-Load Cartoner, Wraparound Cartoner, and Others. Among these, the Horizontal End Side-Load Cartoner segment dominates due to its high-speed operation capability, ideal for managing large volumes efficiently. Top Load Cartoners follow closely, renowned for their efficiency and user-friendly design. Wraparound Cartoners, with their versatility in packaging various product types, are gaining traction in the market.The "Others" segment caters to niche demands, offering specialized solutions.
By Type
- Top Load Cartoner
- Horizontal End Side-Load Cartoner
- Wraparound Cartoner
- Others
By Function
- Automatic
- Semi-automatic
By Application
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Non-alcoholic Beverages
- Dairy Beverages
Key Regional Developments
Asia-Pacific is leading the market share, the region is witnessing a surge in demand for functional beverages due to a growing focus on health and wellness. Additionally, rising disposable incomes, particularly in China and India, are boosting the demand for premium beverage products.
North America is expected to grow at a rate of 4.5%, driven by the increasing demand for premium beverages and ready-to-eat non-alcoholic beverages. The region's cocktail culture and social media influence are also contributing factors.
Europe is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4%, propelled by countries like Italy, Spain, and France, which are prominent wine producers. The region's emphasis on sustainability is further boosting demand for eco-friendly packaging materials such as corrugated boards.
Key Takeaways
- The Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market is set to exceed USD 1599.32 Million by 2030, driven by rising concerns over plastic waste and the growing demand for beverages.
- Market players are focusing on customization to meet varied customer requirements, enhancing market growth potential.
- Diversification into new beverage segments presents significant growth opportunities for manufacturers, catering to evolving consumer preferences.
Recent Developments
- Andritz supplied a beverage carton recycling line to Vietnam's Dong Thien Binh Duong Paper, reinforcing sustainability initiatives in the industry.
- American tequila company, Dulce Vida, released three new ready-to-drink cocktails in Tetra Pak's environmentally conscious carton packaging, further promoting eco-friendly solutions in beverage packaging.
10.3 Non-alcoholic Beverages
