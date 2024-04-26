Tube Packaging Market to Surpass USD 17.32 Billion by 2030, Catering to Diverse Industry Needs
The Tube Packaging Market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by increasing demand from key industries such as cosmetics, personal care, healthcare.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tube Packaging Market valued at USD 10.86 Billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach USD 17.32 Billion by 2030. This growth trajectory is forecasted at a compound annual growth rate of 6% from 2023 to 2030, as per the SNS Insider report.
Market Report Scope
Tube packaging has become increasingly vital across industries due to its convenience, hygiene, and ability to preserve product integrity. Industries such as cosmetics, personal care, healthcare, and food rely heavily on tube packaging solutions to deliver their products efficiently to consumers. The demand for tube packaging is also influenced by fluctuations in commodity prices, particularly in plastics, aluminum, and laminates. Rising environmental concerns and stringent regulations on plastics usage are compelling manufacturers to explore innovative materials such as bioplastics and aluminum.
The industry is witnessing a paradigm shift towards customization, with tube packaging offering versatile options in terms of design, shape, and printing. This customization allows brands to create unique packaging designs that resonate with consumer preferences, thereby enhancing brand recognition and customer loyalty. The expansion of the e-commerce sector further presents opportunities for tube packaging manufacturers to cater to the evolving needs of online retail.
Major Key Players Included are:
Hoffman Neopac AG, Montebello Packaging, Sonoco Products Company, Essel Propack Limited, Romaco Group, ALBEA, Huhtamaki OYJ, Patterson Pump Company, Cobey Inc, VisiPak, and other players.
Market Analysis
Tube packaging plays a pivotal role in the cosmetics and personal care industry, offering convenient packaging solutions for products such as creams and lotions. The growing consumer demand for these products, coupled with the need for convenient and hygienic packaging, is fueling the demand for tube packaging across the globe.
The flexible packaging market's expansion has created a conducive environment for the growth of tube packaging. Consumers are increasingly seeking personalized and customized products, leading brands to adopt customized tube packaging solutions. Tube packaging, with its flexibility in design and printing, enables brands to differentiate themselves and attract consumers seeking unique experiences.
The rising demand for sustainable packaging solutions is a significant opportunity for the tube packaging market. Materials such as bioplastics, derived from renewable sources, are gaining traction due to their biodegradability, recyclability, and non-toxic nature. Tube packaging manufacturers are exploring these innovative materials to align with consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.
Download Free Sample Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3068
Segment Analysis
By Material, Plastic tube packaging dominates the market, offering cost-effective and versatile packaging solutions. Its widespread usage across industries such as cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceuticals contributes to its dominance.
By Product Type, Squeeze tubes hold a significant market share due to their ease of use and efficient dispensing of products. Their popularity in the personal care and pharmaceutical industries propels their dominance in this segment.
By Application, The personal care segment leads the market, driven by the rising demand for skincare, haircare, and oral care products. Tube packaging offers convenient and hygienic solutions for these products, contributing to its dominance in this segment.
By Material
- Plastic
- Aluminium
- Laminate
- Others
By Product Type
- Squeeze Tubes
- Twist Tubes
- Collapsible Tubes
By Application
- Healthcare
- Personal Care
- Food
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
Make an Enquiry@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3068
Key Regional Developments
With a revenue share of 35% in 2022, North America dominates the Tube Packaging Market and is poised to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The region's robust personal care and healthcare industries, coupled with higher consumer purchasing power, are key factors driving market growth.
The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to exhibit rapid growth in the tube packaging market, attributed to countries like India and China emerging as production hubs. The region's rising population and disposable income levels further contribute to its market growth. European market players are actively developing new products to meet the growing demands from various end-user sectors in this region.
Considered fast-developing regions, the Middle East and Africa witness a rising demand for tube packaging due to the increasing consumption of personal care, healthcare, and food products. The availability of cheaper alternatives and declining consumer brand loyalty are driving market growth in this region.
Key Takeaways for Tube Packaging Market
- The Tube Packaging Market is set to exceed USD 17.32 billion by 2030, driven by the cosmetics, personal care, healthcare, and food industries.
- Personalization and customization options in tube packaging are key factors attracting consumers and enhancing brand identity.
- Opportunities in sustainable packaging solutions, such as bioplastics, present avenues for market growth and innovation.
Recent Developments
- In a bid towards sustainability, Hoffman Neopack AG introduced a plastic tube solution at the beginning of 2021 that uses up to 30% less virgin materials. This addition to the EcoDesign series aligns with the packaging sector's vision to reduce carbon footprints and minimize materials waste.
- Albea Group initiated the construction of a new plant in Huaiwangan, Jiangsu Province, north of Shanghai, in January 2020. This expansion, featuring new injection, decoration, and assembly machinery, aims to meet the escalating demand from domestic and international beauty brands, indicating the industry's focus on meeting evolving consumer needs.
Buy Single User PDF of Tube Packaging Market Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/tube-packaging-market-3068
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2 Research Methodology
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4 Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war
4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession
4.2.1 Introduction
4.2.2 Impact on major economies
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
4.3 Supply Demand Gap Analysis
5 Value Chain Analysis
6 Porter’s 5 forces model
7 PEST Analysis
8 Tube Packaging Market, By Material
8.1 Plastic
8.2 Aluminium
8.3 Laminate
8.4 Others
9 Tube Packaging Market By Product Type
9.1 Squeeze Tubes
9.2 Twist Tubes
9.3 Collapsible Tubes
10 Tube Packaging Market, By Application
10.1 Healthcare
10.2 Personal Care
10.3 Food
10.4 Pharmaceuticals
10.5 Others
11 Regional Analysis
12 Company profile
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Benchmarking
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Recent Developments
14 Use Case and Best Practices
15 Conclusion
For more information, visit@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/tube-packaging-market-3068
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Akash Anand
SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube