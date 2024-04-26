Việt Nam appeals for maximum self-restraint, end to hostilities in Middle East

VIETNAM, April 26 - New York — A representative of Việt Nam appealed to all the parties concerned to exercise maximum self-restraint and to end hostilities, while addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on the Middle East and Palestine situation on March 25.

In his remarks, Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Hoàng Nguyên, Chargé d’affaires a.i. of Việt Nam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, voiced deep concern over the escalating tensions in the region.

He affirmed that Việt Nam objects to any act of threatening to use or using force, violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of any state, or running counter to international law and the UN Charter.

Việt Nam strongly condemns all forms of violence targeting civilians and civil infrastructure, as well as the recent attacks on commercial vessels on international shipping routes, he noted.

Nguyên called on all the parties concerned to exercise maximum self-restraint, end hostilities, unconditionally free all hostages, and comply with international law and the relevant resolutions of the UN.

Việt Nam supports every reconciliation effort towards sustainable and durable solutions to the ongoing conflict and the Middle East peace process on the basis of the two-state solution. It advocates the key role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in delivering humanitarian relief in the Gaza Strip, the diplomat went on.

Việt Nam strongly supports the State of Palestine’s legitimate aspiration to soon become an official member of the UN, he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of the risk of spreading conflict in the Middle East amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

He perceived that the failure in promoting the two-state solution will worsen instability and threaten millions of people in the region.

Voicing concern over the risk of conflict escalation, representatives of most states called for maximum self-restraint and an end to the cycle of violence and retaliation. Many also expressed disappointment over the UNSC’s failure in adopt a draft resolution on the official admission of Palestine to the UN on April 18. — VNS