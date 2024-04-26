Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market Size to Drive Big Profits in the Future by 2030 | Novaflex Group, Masterflex Group

Vehicle Exhaust Hose Market

Rising demand for efficient vehicle engine fume extraction system, growth in commercial vehicle production

Increased demand from the automotive repair facilities and efficient fume extraction systems in the vehicles are expected to drive vehicle exhaust hose market revenue growth in the predicted time span” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 generated $525.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $760.60 million by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global vehicle exhaust hose market based on type, end use, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐜, 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐍𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐁, 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐞 & 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐃𝐚𝐲𝐜𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐀𝐢𝐫 𝐂𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐁𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐎 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

Vehicle exhaust hose is a pipe that is used to remove harmful pollutants and fumes from the engine of a vehicle. Car exhaust pipe is a flexible line used to evacuate vehicle fumes from an indoor auto repair shop. It is essential to release automobile exhaust as it includes highly toxic carbon monoxide, which is hazardous to human health. Gasoline engine exhaust emissions are the most common source of carbon monoxide, which is a colorless & odorless gas. Carbon monoxide poisoning can occur in minutes, causing a person to lose consciousness and suffocate. The main purpose of vehicle exhaust hose is to remove harmful vehicle fumes from a vehicle. There are different types of vehicle exhaust hose such as manual hose, motorized hose, hose drop, and exhaust extraction.

Based on end use, the commercial cars segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030. Other segment mentioned in the report include passenger cars.

The use of exhaust hose as a fume extraction system is anticipated to gain traction. This is because vehicle exhaust hose is a cost-effective exhaust system as well as it can meet stringent emission regulations of the industry to avoid environmental hazards such as air pollution. It is used in automobile repair centers to lower the emissions of hazardous vehicles engine fumes and other harmful particulate matter. Moreover, vehicle exhaust hose system helps to maintain healthy working condition inside automobile garages. Rising application of vehicle exhaust hose in automobile repair centers and garages encourages major players in the market to invest more in new innovation and new product development. These factors are anticipated to boost the market revenue growth in the upcoming years.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2030. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global vehicle exhaust hose market trends by thoroughly studying different aspects of the market including major segments, market statistics, market dynamics, regional market outlook, investment opportunities, and top players working towards revenue growth of the market. The report also sheds light on the present scenario and upcoming trends & developments that are contributing to revenue growth of the market. Moreover, restraints and challenges that hold power to obstruct the market revenue growth are also profiled in the report along with the Porter’s five forces analysis of the market to elucidate factors such as competitive landscape, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threats of new players, and emergence of substitutes in the market.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Based on type, the single layer sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021

Based on end-use, the commercial cars sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021

Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021, and is projected to maintain its position during the forecast period

