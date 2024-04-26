Unlocking Opportunities: Top Study Abroad Scholarships for Indian Students

Indian students exploring scholarship opportunities for studying abroad

For Indian students venturing into international education, the prospect of study abroad scholarships opens a world of possibilities. Despite this, financial hurdles often stand in the way. In this article, we shed light on various scholarship opportunities tailored for Indian students seeking to study abroad. From unraveling the intricacies of fully funded scholarships to uncovering specific offerings in different countries, this comprehensive overview aims to arm Indian students with the knowledge and resources essential for realizing their academic ambitions.

Understanding fully funded scholarships

Fully funded scholarships are the cornerstone of accessible international education for Indian students. These scholarships typically cover tuition fees, travel expenses, accommodation, and other related costs, providing a holistic support system that enables students to pursue their academic goals without financial constraints, making study abroad scholarships essential resources for Indian students.

Qualifying criteria

While the eligibility criteria for each scholarship may vary, Indian students aiming for overseas education generally require a GPA ranging from 3.4 to 4.0, along with satisfactory scores in English proficiency tests such as IELTS or TOEFL. Additionally, demonstrating academic excellence, leadership potential, and active involvement in extracurricular activities are often prerequisites for many scholarships, including study abroad scholarships.

Strategic planning for success

Securing a scholarship demands meticulous planning and preparation. Enhancing academic credentials, actively participating in extracurricular activities, and excelling in standardized tests are essential steps to bolster eligibility. Moreover, conducting thorough research to identify suitable scholarships, understand their specific requirements, and meet application deadlines is crucial for success in obtaining study abroad scholarships.

Top scholarships for Indian students

Scholarships in the United Kingdom

1. Commonwealth scholarship and fellowship

The Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship program offers master’s and Ph.D. opportunities in the UK. It is administered by the Commonwealth Scholarships Commission and facilitated by the British Council. It targets deserving students from Commonwealth nations, including India, who show potential to contribute to their countries significantly.

Eligibility criteria mandate Indian citizenship and English as the medium of education, with a minimum of 60% marks in Social Sciences and Humanities or 65% marks in Engineering, Science, Technology, and Agriculture. Preliminary interviews conducted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development aid in shortlisting candidates.

The scholarship, with a maximum amount of INR 13,00,000, covers tuition fees, economy-class return airfare, and living expenses. Fields of study include Engineering and Technology, Pure and Applied Science, Agriculture, and Social Sciences and Humanities.

Applications typically open in August for the next academic year, with scholarships awarded based on merit. They are applicable to UK institutions, with no specific scholarships designated, relying instead on deserving candidates.

2. Chevening scholarships

The Chevening Scholarships, provided by the UK Government, are prestigious opportunities for exceptional international students, including those from India, who aim to pursue a one-year postgraduate degree at any UK institution in their preferred field. These scholarships are geared towards nurturing future global leaders.

Eligibility criteria require applicants to hold either a graduate or postgraduate degree, pursue a master’s degree in the UK, and preferably have at least 2 years of work experience.

The scholarship is fully funded, covering tuition fees, living expenses, travel costs to and from the UK, and other allowances, tailored to individual candidate requirements. All one-year master’s programs are eligible for support.

Applications are accepted annually from the second week of August until July. Each year, 65 scholarships are specifically allocated for Indian students. These scholarships are applicable to UK institutions affiliated with Chevening.

3. Vice chancellor’s international scholarships

The Vice Chancellor’s International Scholarships are a form of financial aid provided by several colleges and institutes throughout the United Kingdom. These scholarships vary in scope and eligibility criteria from one institution to another, with some being merit-based and others need-based.

Eligible candidates for these scholarships are individuals who have received offers to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate programs at participating institutions. The scholarships typically cover tuition fees, which range from GBP 3,000 to GBP 7,000 for a year of study, and they are applicable to undergraduate programs, postgraduate programs, and integrated master’s programs.

Applications for these scholarships are generally due in February each year. The number of scholarships available varies across institutions, with participating institutions including Newcastle University, Cardiff University, Queen’s University Belfast (Ireland), Aston University, Teesside University, Bangor University, UWE Bristol, and many others.

4. Rhodes scholarships

The Rhodes Scholarships, esteemed postgraduate awards, are granted to exceptional students, including five from India, enabling them to pursue studies at Oxford University. These scholarships are aimed at cultivating selfless future global leaders.

Eligibility criteria for candidates require Indian citizenship and a minimum of four years of formal education in India out of the last ten years. Applicants must have either passed the 10th or 12th standard or be final year undergraduate students at an Indian institution. They should also be between 19 and 25 years of age and have achieved a First Class in their academic pursuits.

The scholarships cover tuition fees, accommodation, and living expenses, with a maximum amount provided of INR 64,26,240

Rhodes Scholarships are applicable to MBA programs or any full-time postgraduate degree.

Applications for Rhodes Scholarships are accepted annually in September, with five scholarships specifically allocated for Indian students.

These scholarships are exclusively applicable to Oxford University in the UK.

5. Felix scholarship

The Felix Scholarship was established with the purpose of assisting deserving, underprivileged Indian students and students from other developing nations in pursuing postgraduate studies at a UK institution.

Eligibility criteria require applicants to be underprivileged Indian students below the age of 30, holding a first-class bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian institution.

Covered expenses under the scholarship include full program fees, living expenses amounting to around GBP 14,500, and one round-trip flight from India to the UK, with a maximum scholarship amount of GBP 71,700.

Felix Scholarships are applicable to various programs, including MBA, full-time master’s degrees, or full-time DPhil degrees.

Applications for the scholarship are accepted annually in September, with twenty scholarships awarded each year.

These scholarships are exclusively applicable to the University of Oxford.



Scholarships in the United States

1. Fulbright-Nehru fellowships

The Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships, administered by the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF), aim to support Indian students and those from other developing nations in pursuing postgraduate studies at a US educational institution. Eligible applicants must be underprivileged Indian students below the age of 30, holding a first-class bachelor’s degree from a recognized Indian institution.

Covered expenses under the fellowship include full tuition fees, living expenses totaling around GBP 14,500, and a round-trip flight from India to the US, with a maximum scholarship amount of GBP 71,700.

Fulbright-Nehru Fellowships are applicable to a diverse range of programs, including MBA, full-time master’s degrees, or full-time DPhil degrees.

Applications for the fellowship are accepted annually in June, with a significant number of scholarships awarded each year. These fellowships are exclusively applicable to institutions in the United States.

2. Tata scholarship

The Tata Scholarship is dedicated to assisting Indian students in pursuing their bachelor’s degree at Cornell University. Candidates eligible for this scholarship must be Indian citizens who have applied to Cornell University and demonstrate financial need.

Covered expenses under the Tata Scholarship include tuition fees for eight semesters, living costs, travel expenses, medical expenses, and food.

The scholarship is applicable to various fields of study, including Architecture and Planning, Engineering, Applied Economics, Agriculture and Life Sciences, Biological Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences.

Applications for the Tata Scholarship are accepted annually in October/November, with twenty scholarships awarded each year. These scholarships are exclusively applicable to Cornell University.



Scholarships in Canada



1. UBC international leader of tomorrow award

The UBC International Leader of Tomorrow Award is bestowed upon international students who apply to the University of British Columbia for undergraduate programs. To be eligible for this award, students must be pursuing their first undergraduate degree and must meet the program's requirements as well as English language proficiency standards. Additionally, applicants must demonstrate evidence of need-based financial support.

Covered expenses under this award include need-based financial support, tuition fees, and living expenses. The award may be renewed after three years of undergraduate study, provided that certain criteria are met. The award is applicable exclusively to undergraduate programs at the University of British Columbia.

Applications for the UBC International Leader of Tomorrow Award are typically due in November every year for programs starting the following year. Although the exact number of scholarships offered is not specified, the award is solely applicable to studying at the University of British Columbia.



Scholarships in Australia



1. Australia awards scholarship

The Australia Awards Scholarship program, administered by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), aims to provide fully funded scholarships to students from 50 developing countries, including India. Eligible candidates must hail from specific Indian institutions and be recent graduates of the target institution.

Covered expenses under this scholarship include tuition fees, living expenses, return air tickets, establishment allowances, and other related expenses. The scholarship is applicable to both undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Applications for the Australia Awards Scholarship are accepted annually in February. While the exact number of scholarships offered is not specified, the program is open to international students studying in Australia.



2. Australian embassy fully funded scholarships

The Australian Embassy extends fully funded scholarships for undergraduate, master's, PhD, and MBA programs through various Australian institutions. Eligible candidates must have attained a minimum academic score of at least 50%.

Covered expenses under these scholarships include tuition fees, a free student visa valid for 4 years, weekly or travel allowances, family allowances for married candidates, and comprehensive health insurance coverage.

These scholarships are applicable to a wide range of fields, including undergraduate programs, master's scholarships, PhD programs, and MBA studies. The time of application should be verified directly with the Australian Embassy.

While the exact number of scholarships offered is not specified, the program is exclusively applicable to studying at Australian-listed institutions.



3. University of Melbourne scholarships

The University of Melbourne offers scholarships to commendable local and international students embarking on research endeavors at the institution. To qualify, applicants must demonstrate academic excellence in their most recent completed degree.

Covered expenses under these scholarships include a refundable fee of up to $11,000, living expenses of up to $30,600 per year on a pro rata basis, relocation grants for international students of up to $3,000, and comprehensive health insurance coverage.

These scholarships are applicable to various fields of study including Graduate Research, Research Training, and Melbourne Research. The application period typically occurs in October every year.

While the exact number of scholarships offered is unspecified, the program is exclusively applicable to studying at the University of Melbourne.



4. Adelaide global citizens scholarship

The University of Adelaide offers the Adelaide Global Citizens Scholarship, providing a 15% to 30% reduction in international tuition fees for students who demonstrate academic merit in their previous studies. Eligible candidates must be international students who have applied to Adelaide University and have passed an English proficiency test. Additionally, applicants should not possess prior research qualifications and must maintain a GPA ranging between 5.5 and 6.5 on a 7.0 scale.

Covered expenses under this scholarship include fully funded tuition fees, living expenses amounting to $28,092 in 2020, relocation grants, and comprehensive health insurance coverage. The scholarship is applicable to 2-year master's degree programs and 3-year doctoral research degrees.

Applications for the Adelaide Global Citizens Scholarship should be made according to the guidelines provided by Adelaide University. The exact number of scholarships offered is not specified.



Conclusion

Scholarships serve as bridges, connecting the aspirations of Indian students to the achievements of studying abroad. With determination, preparation, and guidance, students can unlock the doors to prestigious international institutions and seize the opportunities that await them. By strategically leveraging scholarships and harnessing support networks, Indian students can embark on transformative journeys of global learning, equipped to shape their futures on an international stage.