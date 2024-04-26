Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports Reading of Staked STONE

SINGAPORE, April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 26, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Supports Reading of Staked STONE

OKX is thrilled to announce that the OKX Wallet now supports the reading of staked STONE. This development is part of its ongoing commitment to provide users with the most innovative and comprehensive services in the Web3 space.

StakeStone is an omnichain liquidity protocol backed by OKX Ventures. The aim of StakeStone is to establish STONE as the standard for omnichain liquidity assets and advance its use cases across various chains. This includes wrapping ETH staking and potential bluechip restaking rewards into STONE and distributing them to the application layer of different ecosystems.

Users of OKX Wallet can now easily try out StakeStone staking by visiting OKX's Discover page.

