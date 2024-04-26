Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market to Reach $26.41 Billion by 2035 | Growing at a CAGR of 28.2% (2025-2035)

- Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hydrogen Fuel Cell Train Market," The hydrogen fuel cell train market is expected to be valued at $2.67 billion in 2025, and is estimated to reach $26.41 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 28.2% from 2026 to 2035.

Europe is expected to dominate the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA. Increase in government support for zero emission transportation and increase in investments from rolling stock manufacturers for development of hydrogen fuel cell technology propels growth of the hydrogen fuel cell train market in the region.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07806

There are prominent key factors that drive growth of the hydrogen fuel cell train market size, such as increase in investment in railways infrastructure development, increase in environmental concern, and increase in demand for public transport services. Fuel cell trains are expected to play a key role in transition to a zero-emission economy. Hydrogen powered trains are poised to disrupt the rail industry as a high performing, zero-emission alternative to diesel.

The hydrogen fuel cell train market is segmented basis of application, technology, component, rail type, and region. By application, the market is divided into passenger train, freight train, and others. By technology, it is segmented proton membrane exchange, phosphoric acid fuel cell, and others. By component, it is divided into hydrogen fuel cell, batteries, electric traction motors, and others. By rail type, it is divided into passenger rail, commuter rail, light rail, trams, freight, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :

Spread of COVID-19 has already negatively influenced the global train market, which impacted growth of the fuel cell train market, globally. For instance, major rolling stock manufacturers such Stadler Rail AG and Alstom have announced suspension of production, owing to decline in demand, supply chain bottlenecks, and to protect safety of their employees in France, Germany, Italy, the U.S., and Spain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import-export of essential raw material items for most of 2020, and few months in 2021. This led to sudden decline in demand for passenger rail vehicles, further impacting growth of the rolling stock industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only affected operations of the rolling stock industry, but economic crisis also led to reduction in expenditure on next-generation technologies, for instance, hydrogen trains.

The demand for rolling stock experienced recovery in 2021 as operations of manufacturing companies and factories resumed, initiating continuation of railway projects around the world. Leading market players are taking various measures to deal with the negative effects of the outbreak of COVID-19. For instance, CRRC (China) is using the current market scenario to further strengthen its position by making strategic future-oriented investments and following a strict cost management program

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydrogen-fuel-cell-train-market/purchase-options

𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐅𝐮𝐞𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

Passenger Train

Freight Train

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 :

Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 :

Hydrogen fuel cell Pack

Batteries

Electric traction motors

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 :

Passenger Rail

Commuter Rail

Light Rail

Trams

Freight

Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

North America : (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe : (Germany, France, Netherlands, U.K., Poland, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific : (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Asean, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA : (Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Alstom,

Ballard Power Systems.,

BNSF Railway Company,

Construcciones Y Auxiliar De Ferrocarriles,

S.A. (CAF),

CRRC Corporation Limited,

Engie,

Hitachi Ltd.,

Hyundai Corporation,

IHI Corporation,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

PESA Group,

Progress Rail (Subsidiary of Caterpillar),

Siemens,

Stadler Rail AG,

Talgo,

Toyota Motor Corporation,

Wabtec Corporation.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07806

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By application, the freight train segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By technology, the proton exchange membrane fuel cell segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen train market

By component, the hydrogen fuel cell pack segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen train market

By rail type, the passenger rail segment is projected to lead the global hydrogen train market

Region-wise, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

Maglev Train Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/maglev-train-market-A09096

Railway Traction Motor Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-traction-motor-market

Railway Signaling System Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-signaling-system-market-A08785

Railway System Market :

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/railway-system-market-A05987