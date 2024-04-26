Water Scooter Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026 - Torpedo Inc, Logic Dive Gear, TUSA

Water Scooter Market

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Application (Personal, Commercial, and Military), Propulsion Type (Fuel Operated and Battery Operated), and Vehicle Type (Underwater and Abovewater): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global water scooter industry generated $1.3 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Water scooter is a recreational watercraft, which mimics a motor scooter. It is used for various adventures on the sea coasts or are used by coast guards to ensure safety at beaches. Various forms of water scooters are available in the water scooter market such as Jet Ski and water jet bikes, which operate above the water surface as well as diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs), which are used for deep sea diving. Water scooters have a wider application in personal as well as commercial applications, which has led the water scooter manufacturers to focus on innovations. Increase in trend of travelling and rise in use of water scooters for rescue operations are fueling the growth of water scooter market across the globe.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Dive Xtras Inc, Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), SUEX Srl, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. (subsidiary of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Logic Dive Gear (subsidiary of Nellis Engnieering, Inc.), Torpedo Inc, TUSA (subsidiary of Tabata Co., Ltd.), Sub-Gravity, DiverTug

Based on application, the commercial segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total share of the global water scooter market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in inclination towards water sporting and continuous developments carried out in water scooters. Moreover, the research analyzes the segments including personal and military.

Water scooters find their major application in personal, commercial, and military fields, which boosts the growth of the global water scooter market. Different types of water scooters are available in the market that can operate on the surface of water as well as under the water. These include Jet Ski and diver propulsion vehicles (DPVs). Moreover, the ASIWO TURBO underwater scooter introduced in China is lightweight, portable, and powerful sea scooter that revolutionizes the way people dive, snorkel, and swim. These types of developments and introduction of new products fuel the growth of the market thereby enhancing the water scooter outlook across the globe.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in terms of revenue, generating nearly half of the global mobile scooter market in 2018, and is estimated to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this region is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026. This is a lucrative segment, due to extensive applications of water sporting in the region and trend for deep sea diving using water scooters. The research also analyzes Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global water scooter market growth is driven by factors such as ability of water scooters to increase the diving range and upsurge in their adoption for underwater exploration. However, rise in safety issues under water is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, wider application of water scooters in rescue operations and their ease of use are expected to create remunerative opportunities for expansion of water scooter market during the forecast period.

The ability to enhance diving range, surge in usage for underwater exploration, and ease in navigation drive the growth of the global water scooter market. However, safety issues related to driving hinder the market growth. On the other hand, its wide applications during rescue operations create new opportunities and open new pathways.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By application, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue in 2018.

Depending on type, the above water segment was the major revenue contributor in 2018.

Region wise, North America is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of country, the U.S. contributed the highest market revenue in 2018, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period, followed by Mexico and Canada.

