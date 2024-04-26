Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,684 in the last 365 days.

YPF SA reports

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPF SA announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including audited financial statements.

The document is available on the YPF website at http://www.ypf.com in the Investor Relations section and can also be downloaded from the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

In accordance with the applicable rules, YPF is filing the interactive Data with this report.

About YPF

YPF is the leading energy company of Argentina, producing approximately 38% (1) of the total oil and natural gas in the country and supplying 57% of the fuel markets through a network of more than 1600 service stations and other assets. YPF is leader in the production of unconventional resources. It is an integrated energy company that generates a large offering consisting of fuels, natural gas, electricity, petrochemicals, lubricants and products for agriculture, among others.

Media Relations
Prensa@ypf.com

Investor Relations
inversoresypf@ypf.com

(1) Source: Secretary of Energy

Note: According with Section 203.01 (New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual) a copy of the 20F is available in our web site. Additionally, shareholders, holders of American Depositary Shares and bondholders of YPF S.A. may request a hard copy of our audited financial statements ended December 31.2023, free of charge upon request.


Primary Logo

You just read:

YPF SA reports

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more