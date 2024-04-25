Bombardier Announces the Election of its Board of Directors

MONTRÉAL, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announces that all nominees in its management proxy circular dated March 8, 2024, were elected as directors of Bombardier Inc. during its annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today. Detailed results of the ballot for the election of directors are below.

Election of Directors

Following a vote, each of the following 13 candidates proposed by management was elected a director of Bombardier:

Candidates Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Pierre Beaudoin 140,465,251 97.46 % 3,657,431 2.54 % Joanne Bissonnette 142,222,965 98.68 % 1,901,317 1.32 % Charles Bombardier 142,221,322 98.68 % 1,902,960 1.32 % Rose Damen 143,444,894 99.53 % 679,389 0.47 % Diane Fontaine 142,284,393 98.72 % 1,839,889 1.28 % Ji-Xun Foo 132,269,416 91.78 % 11,853,766 8.22 % Diane Giard 142,709,187 99.02 % 1,414,753 0.98 % Anthony R. Graham 143,292,867 99.42 % 831,216 0.58 % Éric Martel 143,267,110 99.41 % 857,173 0.59 % Douglas R. Oberhelman 140,521,208 97.50 % 3,601,974 2.50 % Melinda Rogers-Hixon 142,838,591 99.11 % 1,285,691 0.89 % Eric Sprunk 143,446,865 99.53 % 677,418 0.47 % Antony N. Tyler 142,901,759 99.15 % 1,222,523 0.85 %



