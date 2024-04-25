HCM City to host international livestock, dairy, meat processing, aquaculture exhibition

VIETNAM, April 25 -

HCM CITY — The 9th International Livestock, Dairy, Meat Processing and Aquaculture Exposition (ILDEX Vietnam) will take place from May 29 to 31 in HCM City.

ILDEX Vietnam will feature more than 200 leading companies from 30 countries and expects 10,000 trade visitors, making it a major networking opportunity.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Kevin Zhao, project manager at VNU Asia Pacific, one of the event’s organisers, said: “The 2024 edition of ILDEX Vietnam will be a gathering of hundreds of world’s leading suppliers from six different industry segments, covering the complete supply chain of livestock production.”

Exhibitors would be from various industry segments, including animal health, feed ingredients and additives, breeding and hatching, feed technology, farm production, processing and handling, he said.

The main exhibitor countries would be China, the US, France, South Korea, the Netherlands, Turkey, Germany, Spain, Demark, and Thailand, and the share of international exhibitors would be nearly 90 per cent, he said.

“This again shows us that international investors eye Việt Nam as one of the most promising and dynamic markets in the region.

“This year we are thrilled to introduce the HAN Select Vietnam Pavilion and the exclusive Meat Pro Pavilion.”

While the former is dedicated to horticulture and agriculture, the latter would showcase innovative solutions for egg, poultry, meat, seafood, and food products, he added.

Dương Tất Thắng, head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s livestock production department, said local companies joining the National Pavilion - MARD Pavilion would get support to promote Vietnamese brands.

It would be a good opportunity for Vietnamese businesses to promote their brands and exports and update cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, he added.

The “Vietnam Golden Livestock Products” programme will be held for a third time at the expo to recognise and honour groups and individuals who have contributed greatly to the development of the country’s livestock industry.

There will be conferences to provide professional information and updates on the latest trends in the livestock industry such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions from livestock farming.

The event at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 will be organised by VNU Asia Pacific and International Technology Exhibition and Events JSC. —VNS