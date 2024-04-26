WPX Hosting Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Entrepreneurs

Currently, WPX is gearing up to debut a new cutting-edge feature that will be tailored to critical websites.

UNITED STATES, April 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WPX, a leading provider of WordPress hosting solutions, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Founded by Georgi Petrov and Terry Kyle, WPX is dedicated to empowering solopreneurs and small businesses with reliable, high-performance hosting services tailored to their needs.

“Ten years ago, we launched WPX with two objectives: to create a user-friendly and supportive service tailored to non-technical solopreneurs, while also prioritizing advanced technological solutions to become the fastest and most secure hosting company,” said Georgi Petrov, WPX Co-Founder and CEO.

WPX wasted no time in addressing these goals head-on, introducing their “fixed for you guarantee.” This initiative shifted the dynamic: instead of sending unhelpful articles, WPX’s technical support team directly resolved issues promptly and effectively for customers.

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. From day one, we’ve been dedicated to providing the highest level of support and service, and it’s rewarding to see the positive impact we’ve had on their businesses over the past decade,” Petrov said.

WPX still stands out today as one of the few financially independent hosting companies, distinguishing itself from industry giants and index funds. The company followed through on its commitment to robust security measures, including its proprietary DDoS protection against hackers, to ensure the safety and peace of mind of their customers. WPX also quickly earned a reputation as being the fastest WordPress hosting provider globally.

“Now, we are ready to bring on even more improvements to customers on our control panel and user onboarding sides, as well add more tools to make the life of the solopreneur easier and the servers even faster and safer,” Petrov said.

As WPX commemorates this pivotal milestone, the company is steadfast in its dedication to innovation and ongoing enhancement. Currently, WPX is gearing up to debut a new cutting-edge feature that will be tailored to critical websites.