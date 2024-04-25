California Achieves Major Clean Energy Victory: 10,000 Megawatts of Battery Storage

Published: Apr 25, 2024

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The state has increased its battery storage capacity over tenfold since the beginning of the Newsom Administration. Adding batteries is critical to achieving the state’s ambitious goal of 100% clean electricity by 2045.

WINTERS – California has notched a major victory on its path to 100% clean electricity: surpassing 10,000 megawatts (MW) of battery storage capacity.

At 10,379 MW, the state has increased battery capacity by 1,250% since the beginning of the Newsom Administration – up from 770 MW in 2019. Ramping up battery storage is a key part of Governor Gavin Newsom’s energy roadmap, the state’s plan to achieve its ambitious goal of 100% clean electricity by 2045.

More battery storage helps the state maintain a clean and reliable power grid – storing energy from renewable sources like solar during the day to use when solar drops off in the evening hours. Just last week, for the first time ever, battery storage discharge exceeded 6,000 MW and batteries were the largest source of supply to power the grid at one point during the day. That milestone demonstrates how batteries will be essential to powering the state’s clean energy future.

Governor Newsom joined state officials at a battery storage and solar facility in Winters to celebrate the milestone on Thursday during Earth Week.

“In just five years, California has increased its battery storage capacity more than tenfold. Our energy storage revolution is here, and it couldn’t come at a more pivotal moment as we move from a grid powered by dirty fossil fuels to one powered by clean energy. We’re in the midst of one of the biggest transformations of our time – and California is once again leading the way.”

California’s clean energy leadership:

California’s power grid recently set a series of clean energy records:

Governor Newsom has taken unprecedented action to streamline clean energy infrastructure and invest billions of dollars to build more faster. Find clean energy projects in your community at build.ca.gov. Earlier this month, Newsom Administration officials joined the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians at the groundbreaking of a large-scale solar and long-duration storage microgrid in Corning.

The state is projected to need 52,000 MW of energy storage capacity by 2045 to meet its clean energy goals.

